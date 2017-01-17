The anti-hero president

Donald Trump was asked by The Times of London (pay site) if he had any heroes. “I don’t like heroes, I don’t like the concept of heroes,” the president-elect replied.

“Certainly you can respect certain people,” Trump went on. He briefly described learning about negotiation from his father. He spoke at greater length, bragging about his “natural ability” and how he “beat all the politicians” — all in answer to the question about his heroes.

It’s another example of why, as The Associated Press writes, the transition period “has left little doubt that the man Americans elected in November is the president they’ll get” — confrontational, unpredictable and hungry for attention.

Trump also said he will keep using his personal @realdonaldtrump Twitter account because “it’s working” instead of switching after he is sworn in to the @potus handle that Barack Obama will relinquish.

A poll last week found almost two-thirds of Americans want Trump to delete his personal account, but he says no. “The tweeting, I thought I’d do less of it but I’m covered so dishonestly by the press,” he told the British newspaper.

King, for a day

advertisement | advertise on newsday

Fresh off his Twitter battle with civil rights champion John Lewis, Trump met with Martin Luther King III on the holiday named for King’s father.

Asked whether he believed Trump can follow through in representing the interests of all Americans, King’s eldest son said, “I believe that that’s his intent, but I think also we have to consistently engage in pressure, public pressure.”

Of the Trump-Lewis tensions, King said, “Things get said on both sides in the heat of emotion.” See Emily Ngo’s story for Newsday.

The take-away: Educating Betsy

Like it or not, school politics — at least on the national level — is a partisan battlefield. Expect that divide to be on display, writes Newsday’s Dan Janison, when Trump’s pick for secretary of education — billionaire and GOP megadonor Betsy DeVos — has her Senate confirmation hearing Tuesday.

Secure in his knowledge?

Trump has said he knows more about the Islamic State group than “the generals do,” but foreign policy and counterterrorism experts say his learning curve will be steep and answers not so easy to find and implement, Newsday’s Laura Figueroa reports.

Jeffrey Engel, director of the Center for Presidential History at Southern Methodist University in Dallas, said the national security bureaucracy is “filled with smart people who have already been working 24/7 on these difficult problems for years.”

If solutions were clear, “they would have already come up with them by now, which means they are unlikely to radically change direction overnight,” Engel said.

Copy, scat

advertisement | advertise on newsday

Following accusations of plagiarism, Monica Crowley, a GOP strategist and former Fox News talking head, is withdrawing from her appointment as senior director of strategic communications for Trump’s National Security Council.

CNN reported last week that it found more than 50 examples of Crowley copying the work of others without credit for a 2012 book. Politico then reported that Crowley plagiarized more than a dozen passages in her doctoral dissertation.

Rustic’s fleeting charm

Camp David, the retreat in Maryland’s Catoctin mountains, has been a getaway choice for presidents since Franklin D. Roosevelt. It looks like Trump will stick with Mar-a-Lago and his other luxury resort properties.

“Camp David — very rustic, it’s nice. You know how long you’d like it? For about 30 minutes,” Trump said in an interview with Germany’s Bild newspaper.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

What else is happening