Suffolk County Police Commissioner Timothy Sini’s campaign for county district attorney outraised that of Republican defense attorney and former prosecutor Ray Perini, according to state campaign finance records released Monday.

Sini, who announced his candidacy in May, raised $316,000 and had almost $200,000 cash on hand, according to a statement by his campaign. Campaign finance reports for the period from mid-January through last week were due by midnight Monday, but Sini’s had not been posted by Monday night.

Since January, Perini raised $174,000 and spent $43,000, according to his campaign filings. He had a closing balance of $186,000. Perini sought the Republican nomination against District Attorney Thomas Spota in 2013. Spota is not seeking re-election.

Police commissioners are barred by state election law from personally raising money. Instead, surrogates including County Executive Steve Bellone have called donors.

Sini’s campaign said in a statement that, “It is clear that Tim’s work as Suffolk County Police Commissioner and his vision for the District Attorney’s Office has made him a candidate that people trust.”

In an interview, Perini said he was, “very proud of the fact I have a real grass roots campaign.” He said he has backers from a cross section of the criminal justice system, “as well as citizens who want politics out of the DA’s office and law enforcement.”

Perini’s top donors included the campaign committee of former Republican Assemb. Patricia Acampora, which gave $10,000, and North Shore Chevrolet, which contributed $5,000.

Perini’s expenditures included a $2,500 donation in April to the Suffolk County Conservative Chairman’s Club. The county party later gave Sini its line.

Campaign finance reports also showed that Democrats held a significant fundraising advantage over Republicans in the battle for control of the Suffolk County Legislature.

The county Democratic Party, which Chairman Richard Schaffer said will focus on retaining control of the legislature this year, raised $526,000 and spent $434,000. It has $600,000 on hand.

Gerald Wolkoff, developer of the Heartland Town Square project in Brentwood, gave $20,000 to the county Democrats.

Companies associated with New Hyde Park-based luxury-apartment developer Glenwood Management contributed $26,000 to the county party.

The Suffolk Republican Committee Campaign Account raised $152,393 and spent $137,408. It has $107,995 in cash on hand. The newly formed Republican Majority Committee, created by Republicans to take control of the county legislature, held one fundraiser in July and raised about $10,000, said Legis. Kevin McCaffrey (R-Lindenhurst), legislative minority leader.

Democrats hold a 12 to 6 majority over Republicans.

In the Suffolk County sheriff’s race, Republican state Sen. Phil Boyle of Bay Shore said he will report $123,000 cash on hand, including a transfer from his state senate account.

His Republican primary opponent Larry Zacarese, assistant chief of the Stony Brook University police, raised almost $40,000 and had $82,365 cash in hand, according to campaign finance filings. “We’re absolutely in it,” Zacarese said.

Zacarerse reported taking $77,914 in loans from himself, immediate family members and friends in January.

Legis. Monica Martinez (D-Brentwood) raised $35,000 and had $43,700 cash on hand. Her Democratic primary opponent Angela Ramos — wife of Democratic Assemb. Phil Ramos — said she raised about $100,000 and had $40,000 cash on hand.