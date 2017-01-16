Trump vs. civil rights hero

On the eve of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, allies and foes of Donald Trump battled over whether the president-elect went too far in ripping civil rights icon John Lewis on Twitter, Newsday’s Emily Ngo writes.

The feud erupted after Lewis — the Georgia congressman who as a young activist was severely beaten by police during a peaceful 1965 voting rights march in Selma, Alabama — told NBC News that he doesn’t view Trump as a “legitimate president.” Lewis cited the Russian hacking aimed at helping Trump.

Trump tweeted that Lewis was “All talk, talk, talk — no action or results.” He said Lewis should “spend more time on fixing and helping his district, which is in horrible shape and falling apart (not to mention crime infested).”

The latter remark offended Atlantans as stereotyping a district that is diverse, with pricey neighborhoods, well-known colleges, Coca-Cola headquarters and other “high-profile corporate residents,” The Atlanta Journal-Constitution wrote.

Vice President-elect Mike Pence and incoming chief of staff Reince Priebus, while nodding to Lewis’ history, said Trump had a right to defend himself. Several Democratic members of Congress said Sunday they stand with Lewis and won’t attend the inauguration.

Legit, the flip side

Priebus rejected a comparison between Lewis’ comments on Trump’s legitimacy and Trump’s five-year run as a birther who doubted Obama that was born in the United States — and therefore, his legitimacy as president.

“That’s not the point,” Priebus said on ABC’s “This Week.” “The point ... is that we’ve got congressmen on the Democratic side of the aisle that are questioning the legitimacy of President-elect Trump. ... That’s where the outrage should be, not old news.”

More covered than Obamacare?

Trump said he is finishing an Obamacare replacement plan that would provide “insurance for everybody” — which sounds like universal coverage.

He did not explain how in a Washington Post interview. But as one way to hold down costs, he vowed to force drug companies to negotiate directly with the government on prices of Medicare- and Medicaid-covered medicines.

The take-away: Tax law target

With Trump’s team and congressional Republicans starting work on rewriting the tax laws, a federal deduction that helps ease burdens in higher-income, higher-taxed places such as Long Island could be a target, writes Newsday’s Dan Janison.

House Speaker Paul Ryan last year proposed ending deductions for individuals’ state and local taxes. It’s not yet known if Trump agrees. Another possible shock wave for local governments might be a GOP-proposed elimination of tax exemptions for municipal bonds.

Outgoing CIA chief rips Trump

Departing CIA director John Brennan said on “Fox News Sunday” that Trump lacks a full understanding of the threat Moscow poses to the United States.

“Now that he’s going to have an opportunity to do something for our national security, as opposed to talking and tweeting, he’s going to have tremendous responsibility to make sure that U.S. and national security interests are protected,” Brennan said.

Trump answered on Twitter: “Oh really, couldn’t do ... much worse — just look at Syria (red line), Crimea, Ukraine and the build-up of Russian nukes.” He then wondered whether Brennan was “the leaker of Fake News?” — apparently meaning the unsubstantiated allegations of Russian efforts to compromise him.

Can Trump deliver on jobs?

The economists’ jury is still out on whether Trump can deliver on promises for more well-paying jobs for American workers, writes Newsday’s Emily Ngo.

He has touted fairer trade, lower taxes and less regulation as answers, but there are other headwinds, including automation and the ever-growing strength of manufacturing in China and India.

What else is happening