Will court thwart Trump?

“Some things are law,” said President Donald Trump. “And some things are common sense. This is common sense.”

The Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals heard arguments Tuesday on whether Trump’s vision of common sense — his temporary travel ban to keep out people from seven Muslim-majority countries — is permissible under the law. It will likely issue a ruling later this week.

One key focus of debate Tuesday was whether the states that challenged the executive order have legal standing to do so. Foes of the ban called it unconstitutional discrimination.

The government wants the court to restore Trump’s order — frozen by a district court judge — and contends that the president alone has the power to decide who can enter or stay in the United States.

The appellate court could keep the stay in place, toss it or restore parts of Trump’s order. No matter what it decides, the case is expected to reach the Supreme Court.

The take-away: States’ rights

For generations, “states’ rights” was a rallying cry for conservative causes. Now, it’s progressives going to the courts to defend the prerogatives of the states and fight Trump policies they see as wrongheaded, writes Newsday’s Dan Janison.

Deep-blue California has retained Barack Obama’s former attorney general Eric Holder just to help sue the federal government. Sixteen Democratic state attorneys general signed a friend-of-the-court brief against the Republican president’s travel ban order.

Again, a phony cover-up charge

Trump, talking to a sheriffs’ group, said the U.S. murder rate is “the highest it’s been in 47 years,” but “the press doesn’t like to tell it like it is” because “it wasn’t to their advantage to say that.”

Actually, it wasn’t reported is because it’s not true, no matter how many times Trump repeats it. The murder rate in 2015 — the last year with full data — was 4.9 per 100,000 people. That’s roughly half the rate of the 1980s and 1990s.

If Trump had said the jump between 2014 and 2015 was the highest in a half-century, that would have been accurate.

On Monday, Trump said the news media didn’t report terrorist attacks for “reasons” he insinuated were nefarious.

Later, the White House retreated to a claim that some incidents were underreported. Press Secretary Sean Spicer said Tuesday that Americans need reminding that “the Earth is a very dangerous place these days.” See Emily Ngo’s story for Newsday.

Retort: Some stuff is ‘true’

Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway, grilled on CNN by Jake Tapper about Trump’s falsehoods, said what’s more important is the “many things that he says that are true that are making a difference in people’s lives.”

As for those bogus crime numbers, Conway, who coined the phrase “alternative facts,” suggested Trump was relying on alternative data that was unknown to her. “I think he is relying upon data, perhaps, for a particular area. I don’t know who gave him that data,” Conway said.

She diverged from Trump’s blanket condemnation of CNN as “fake news,” stating, “No, I don’t think CNN is fake news. I think there are some reports, everywhere, in print, on TV, on radio, in conversation, that are not well-researched and are sometimes based on falsehoods.” (Click here for interview video.)

The fake-news club

Earlier, Sebastian Gorka, a deputy assistant to Trump and a former Breitbart News editor, said that the administration will continue pounding the media with the epithet “fake news” until journalists understand their “monumental desire” to attack the president is wrong.

Gorka’s remarks came in an interview with conservative radio host Michael Medved.

DeVos, in a squeaker

The Senate confirmed school choice advocate Betsy DeVos as education secretary, with Vice President Mike Pence breaking a 50-50 tie. Pence’s vote was the first by a vice president to break a tie on a Cabinet nomination, according to the Senate’s historian.

Public school educators and teacher unions on Long Island and at the state level largely denounced the approval of DeVos, while supporters of school choice celebrated and claimed victory, Newsday’s Scott Eidler and John Hildebrand reported.

With other Trump nominees still stuck in the pipeline, such as Steve Mnuchin for Treasury and Tom Price for Health and Human Services, the president vented on Twitter: “It is a disgrace that my full Cabinet is still not in place, the longest such delay in the history of our country. Obstruction by Democrats!”

Is it really the longest delay? Not exactly, but comparisons get complicated, as BuzzFeed explains.

China courts Ivanka

After its relations with Trump got off to a rocky start, China bypassed more traditional diplomatic channels by inviting his daughter Ivanka to a Lunar New Year celebration at its embassy in Washington last week, Bloomberg News reports.

The Global Times, a Communist Party-run newspaper, said Ivanka helped balance her father’s “harsh posture” and the appearance “could be invigorating to the China-U.S. relationship.”

Ivanka and her daughter, Arabella, were filmed listening to traditional music, admiring crafts and playing with puppets. Ivanka later posted a video of Arabella singing a song in Mandarin. The meeting was arranged by Ivanka’s husband, White House adviser Jared Kushner, and Ambassador Cui Tiankai.

Schumer more wary on Gorsuch

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said his concerns about Trump’s Supreme Court nominee, Neil Gorsuch, deepened after a private meeting with the Court of Appeals judge.

“The judge today avoided answering questions like the plague,” Schumer told reporters. But Schumer said he hasn’t decided how he will vote.

Another Democrat, Sen. Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut, said that when he meets with Gorsuch Wednesday, he will ask him to “repudiate” Trump’s attacks on the judiciary.

