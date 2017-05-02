Trump didn’t run the table

Which will Donald Trump get tired of first? The winning or the caving?

“The president got a lot out of this bill,” said White House press secretary Sean Spicer of the bipartisan budget deal that averts a government shutdown. It boosts military spending by $21 billion and adds $1.52 billion for border security.

But that’s less than he asked for on both counts, The Washington Post reported, and the bill explicitly blocks him from using any of the money to get started on building a wall on the Mexican border, as he originally demanded. There is no congressional mandate for cuts to “sanctuary cities” either.

Trump wanted to reduce nondefense domestic spending, but the bill doesn’t do that. It saves Obamacare subsidies. Trump wanted EPA funding slashed by one-third; the final cut is 1%. Planned Parenthood isn’t defunded. Spending for the National Institutes of Health will go up $2 billion, not down $1.2 billion.

Spicer, noting the measure covers five months, said Trump will do better in the budget for the next fiscal year. “We will have an opportunity to really infuse the president’s priorities,” he said.

Tête-à-tête with tyrant?

Trump said he “would be honored” to meet with North Korea’s Kim Jong Un “under the right circumstances.”

Asked later about Trump’s comments to Bloomberg News, Spicer told reporters that “clearly, conditions are not there right now” for a meeting. “We’ve got to see their provocative behavior ratcheted down,” Spicer said. See Emily Ngo’s story for Newsday.

Separately, Trump told Fox News that “nobody’s safe” from North Korea. “I mean, who’s safe? The guy’s got nuclear weapons,” he said.

The entertainment bombed

Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross had a lighthearted take on Trump’s missile strike against Syria last month on the night that the president was hosting China’s Xi Jinping at Mar-a-Lago.

“It was in lieu of after-dinner entertainment,” Ross said.

As the crowd at the Milken Institute Global Conference laughed, Ross added: “The thing was, it didn’t cost the president anything to have that entertainment.”

Ross’ remarks were reported by Variety.

The take-away: Manila ice

Just what is it that has Trump warming up to Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte?

The White House is playing up the idea that Trump wants allies in the standoff with North Korea. But Trump also has an affinity for strongman types and gives no sign of being bothered by the death squads who killed thousands in a war on drugs.

And there’s business. Manila has a Trump Tower, and before November’s election, Duterte named Trump’s business partner in Manila as a trade envoy to the United States. See Dan Janison’s column for Newsday.

Trump history

U.S. history, especially of the 19th century, is a source of wonder and confusion for Trump. He has spoken of abolitionist Frederick Douglass (1818-1895) “getting recognized more and more” for doing an “amazing job” and said of Abraham Lincoln: “Most people don’t even know he was a Republican.”

Now Trump has a theory that the Civil War could have been avoided if only Andrew Jackson had been president then.

“Why could that one not have been worked out?” Trump mused in a Washington Examiner interview. He said Jackson “was really angry that he saw what was happening with regard to the Civil War. He said, ‘There’s no reason for this.’ ”

Jackson, president from 1829 to 1837, died in 1845, 16 years before the Civil War. It’s unclear why Trump thinks Jackson, a slaveholding plantation owner, could have prevented the conflict if he had still been alive.

Tapped! Out!

Trump abruptly ended a CBS News interview after renewing his claim that former President Barack Obama wiretapped him — but failing under repeated prodding to back that up, reports Newsday’s Emily Ngo.

Before sending correspondent John Dickerson on his way, Trump pulled out some of his greatest hits in doublespeak:

“I don’t stand by anything. ... Our side’s been proven very strongly and everybody’s talking about it and frankly, it should be discussed.”

“We should find out what the hell is going on.”

“I have my own opinions, you can have your own opinions.”

(Full transcript is here; video here.)

What else is happening