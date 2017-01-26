Barriers and breakups

Even some of his voters doubted he’d actually do it. But President Donald Trump announced Wednesday he is moving full speed ahead with building a wall on the Mexican border. He is also moving on other fronts to change or end American relationships with the outside world.

His administration is preparing executive orders that could dramatically reduce the U.S. role in the United Nations and other international organizations — including drastic funding cuts, officials told The New York Times. He also will launch a process to potentially scrap some multilateral treaties.

Back to the wall: Its funding is still murky, The Associated Press reports. While Trump promised again that Mexico will pay for it, U.S. taxpayers are expected to cover the initial costs.

The Department of Homeland Security has about $100 million in unspent funds for border security, fencing and infrastructure — enough just for planning to get started — but Congress would have to approve billions more. But Trump told ABC News construction could start “within months.”

Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto said Wednesday his country “will not pay for any wall,” defying the claims Trump has made. But he did not cancel his trip, planned for the United States next week.

Immigration crackdown begins

Trump also signed an order to punish so-called “sanctuary cities” that refuse to allow their police to enforce federal immigration law. He would strip them of federal grant money, a move sure to provoke legal challenges.

Trump said he will halt the issuance of U.S. visas in countries where adequate screening cannot occur and suspend entry for citizens of countries of particular concern for 30 days. He is expected to specifically suspend any immigration, including for refugees, from Syria.

The fraud detective

It looks like nothing is going to make Trump back down from his baseless claims that millions of illegal votes — unanimously cast for Hillary Clinton — robbed him of a popular vote victory. He tweeted he will ask for a “major investigation” — and spun out his theory during an interview with ABC anchor David Muir.

“Of those votes cast, none of them come to me. They would all be for the other side,” Trump said.

When Trump said a Pew Center study backed him up, Muir pointed out its author said it did no such thing. “Then he’s groveling again,” Trump replied. (Story and video clip here.)

“Groveling” is the same word he used against journalist Serge Kovaleski, who debunked Trump’s claim that his reporting supported the Republican’s tale about thousands of Muslims in New Jersey celebrating the 9/11 attacks.

The Washington Post reviewed nine major investigations of voter fraud in the past decade and what they found: not much.

The take-away: The voting dead

So Trump will use the power and resources of the federal government to investigate the kinds of fraud Trump sees. Among them: “those registered to vote in two states” and “those registered to vote who are dead,” he tweeted.

Well, guess what? As Newsday’s Dan Janison notes, White House adviser Steve Bannon was on voter rolls in both New York and Florida (until Wednesday). Treasury Secretary nominee Steve Mnuchin is registered in California and New York. Trump’s younger daughter, Tiffany, is listed in Pennsylvania and New York.

Lock ’em up? No. It’s not a crime or fraud to be registered in two places — only to vote in both places in the same election. It’s just that when people move or die voter registrars don’t get an instant heads-up.

Torture still appeals to Trump

Trump told ABC News he “absolutely” thinks waterboarding works and would consider reinstating it as an interrogation technique to fight terrorism. But for now, he won’t, based on the advice of Defense Secretary James Mattis and CIA Director Mike Pompeo.

“I will rely on Pompeo and Mattis and my group. And if they don’t want to do, that’s fine. If they do wanna do, then I will work toward that end. I want to do everything within the bounds of what you’re allowed to do legally,” Trump said. “But do I feel it works? Absolutely, I feel it works.”

But he also said he had asked top intelligence officials in the past day: “Does torture work? And the answer was yes, absolutely.”

The story so far

Trump as president has shown himself to be impetuous and instinctive, convinced of broad but hidden plots to undermine him, inclined to give fringe ideas as much weight as carefully researched reports, and spurred by what he sees on TV to tweet out policy pronouncements, worrying his advisers over picking unnecessary fights and drifting off message, The New York Times writes.

All in less than a week.

But he’s settling in

Trump was apprehensive about living in the White House, but he told the Times in an interview that there’s a lot to like.

“It’s a beautiful residence, it’s very elegant,” Trump told reporter Maggie Haberman.

Other pluses: “These are the most beautiful phones I’ve ever used in my life.”

Speaking of phones, he is still using his old, unsecured Android smartphone, against the advice of some aides.

What else is happening