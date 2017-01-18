Rigged, redux

Donald Trump wants America behind him.

“For many years our country has been divided, angry and untrusting,” he tweeted. “Many say it will never change, the hatred is too deep. IT WILL CHANGE!!!!”

He tweeted that on Sunday, a day after he tore into Rep. John Lewis for questioning the legitimacy of his election. Trump went there again Tuesday, saying Lewis lied about never missing an inauguration before — he skipped George W. Bush’s 2001 swearing-in too.

The count of Democratic House members who say they will boycott the inauguration Friday has passed 50, with many citing the attacks on Lewis as a tipping point.

New polls showed Trump has historically low approval numbers for an incoming president. That set him off too, Newsday’s Laura Figueroa reports.

“The same people who did the phony election polls, and were so wrong, are now doing approval rating polls,” Trump said on Twitter. “They are rigged just like before.”

Trump predicted a “record” turnout for his inauguration. The National Park Service expects more than 350,000 protesters, Politico reported — “unprecedented numbers,” a spokesman said.

Hand on the Bibles

Trump will take the oath of office using two Bibles: one used by President Abraham Lincoln at his first inauguration, and one he received as a boy from his mother after graduating from a church school in Queens.

The chairman of Trump’s inauguration committee, Tom Barrack, noted that Lincoln appealed to “the better angels of our nature” in the 1861 address. Lincoln’s Bible was also used by Barack Obama in 2009 and 2013.

Vlad stands by his man

Russia’s Vladimir Putin accused the Obama administration Tuesday of trying to “undermine the legitimacy of the elected president,” blaming them for leaking a “fake” dossier — the unverified allegations about Trump’s behavior on a Moscow trip in 2013.

Putin joked that Russia’s prostitutes are “the best in the world. But I doubt Trump took that bait,” given he was organizing beauty pageants and meeting “the most beautiful women in the world.”

The take-away: Wilbur Ross

When New York billionaire Wilbur Ross faces his confirmation hearing for secretary of commerce Wednesday morning, he may be asked to square past views and actions with those of Trump.

Ross has spoken against “China-bashing” on trade, favored more visas for foreign tech professionals, and his private-equity interests outsourced 2,700 jobs in auto parts, textiles and finance, writes Newsday’s Dan Janison.

Bracing for immigration changes

Trump is expected to deliver, as promised, a tougher U.S. immigration policy, including revved-up enforcement to deport those here illegally, coming first for those with criminal records, reports Newsday’s Victor Ramos.

There are as many as 99,000 people in Nassau and Suffolk counties, and 11 million nationwide, who are in the U.S. illegally, according to estimates by the Migration Policy Institute in Washington.

Diplomacy gets Trumped

Trump’s tweets directed at foreign powers, his skepticism of U.S. intelligence briefings and his aversion to honoring long-standing diplomatic protocols have already rocked an area of government steeped in decades of tradition and formality, writes Newsday’s Laura Figueroa.

He won’t be the first president to distrust America’s foreign policy establishment — so did Richard Nixon, says Thomas Alan Schwartz, professor of history and political science at Vanderbilt University. A key difference is that Nixon pursued diplomacy with secret back channels, not on Twitter.

