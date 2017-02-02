Over the borderline

Some admirers of President Donald Trump have compared him to Theodore Roosevelt, whose guiding principle in foreign affairs was to “speak softly and carry a big stick.” It looks like Trump is blowing past the “speak softly” part.

In a phone call with Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto last week, he threatened to send U.S. troops to stop “bad hombres down there” unless the Mexican military does more to control them itself, The Associated Press reported.

The excerpt of a transcript of the conversation obtained by the AP did not make clear whether the bad hombres were the drug cartels, illegal immigrants or both. The White House gave no immediate explanation to AP, but an official told a CNN reporter, “Reports that the president threatened to invade Mexico are false.”

The call had been arranged to smooth tensions after an argument over who would pay for Trump’s border wall led to the cancellation of a Peña Nieto visit to Washington.

High-level distraction?

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, National Security Adviser Mike Flynn showed up at the White House press briefing to issue a warning that the United States was putting Iran “on notice” after it tested a ballistic missile.

A White House official told CBS News that the administration is reviewing all options against Iran, including economic and military action — and that Iran should heed the warning and change its behavior.

The new noise seemed designed to eclipse what insiders call outright embarrassment stemming from Trump's Australia and Mexico stunts. Or perhaps it was something else.

Late Wednesday night America's tweeter-in-chief tapped out this: "Iran is rapidly taking over more and more of Iraq even after the U.S. has squandered three trillion dollars there. Obvious long ago!"

On Thursday he again slammed the Iran deal with the Obama administration and made some more unexplained claims -- as well as mentioning his daughter again and threatening federal funds to UC Berkeley were minor disturbances broke out. All are linked here.

Crikey, he sounds cranky

Trump didn’t threaten to attack Australia, a close, longtime U.S. ally, but didn’t exactly pour on the charm either in a call Saturday with Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull, according to a Washington Post report citing senior U.S. officials.

At one point, Trump told Turnbull that he had spoken with four other world leaders that day, including Russia’s Vladimir Putin, and “this was the worst call by far.”

Turnbull was concerned Trump’s new refugee policy meant backing out from a U.S. agreement to take in 1,250 refugees from an Australian detention center. Trump accused Australia of seeking to export the “next Boston bombers.”

Late Wednesday night, Trump tweeted: “Do you believe it? The Obama administration agreed to take thousands of illegal immigrants from Australia. Why? I will study this dumb deal!”

Nuke it out

Trump’s patience starts out thin and withers from there. So the morning after nominating Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court, the president was already egging on Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell to deploy the “nuclear option” against any Democratic filibuster.

“I would say, ‘If you can, Mitch, go nuclear.’ Because that would be an absolute shame if a man of this quality was put up to that neglect,” Trump told reporters at the White House.

Trump meant breaking with the Senate tradition of requiring a supermajority — 60 votes — to change the chamber’s rules so that a simple majority will be enough to confirm a Supreme Court justice. Fifty-two of the 100 senators are Republican.

A broader consequence would be weakening the power of the filibuster, which provides an incentive for building consensus across party lines.

Protests cancel Breitbart editor talk

After smoke bombs, window-breaking, light-smashing, and the hurling of various objects climaxed a day of peaceful protests, a flamboyant Breitbart editor identified with far-right causes cancelled his talk at the University of California at Berkeley. An account is here.

Stony Brook president joins anti-ban rally

The president of Stony Brook University, Samuel Stanley, addressed those gathered at the school to demonstrate against Trump's visa crackdown. Newsday's Scott Eidler and Candace Ferrette describe the unusual scene.

Campus reaction to the Trump administration came the same day it was reported that the president named Jerry Falwell Jr., president of Liberty University in Virginia, to head a task force on higher education. Students at the conservative Christian school three months ago denounced Trump's famous recorded statements boasting about how he grabbed women.

The take-away: Gorsuch legacy

Gorsuch is seen as a foe of expansive government regulation. In a way, it’s an issue that has seared his family before.

His late mother, Anne Gorsuch Burford, was President Ronald Reagan’s first head of the Environmental Protection Administration, and Reagan’s push to pull back regulation put her at odds with Congress.

She was cited for contempt of Congress when she refused to produce records for an inquiry into the mishandling of a $1.6 billion toxic waste fund. See the column by Newsday’s Dan Janison.

Overruled

Republicans on the Senate Finance Committee suspended its rules to thwart a Democratic blocking maneuver delaying votes on Georgia Rep. Tom Price to head the Department of Health and Human Services and banker Steven Mnuchin to be Treasury secretary.

Gone was the requirement that at least one Democrat be present for the vote. Democrats said they were boycotting the meeting and demanding more scrutiny into the truthfulness of the nominees’ statements about past financial dealings.

The committee sent both nominations to the full Senate.

Rex crosses finish line

The Senate voted 56-43 to approve former ExxonMobil CEO Rex Tillerson as secretary of state.

All Republicans and a handful of Democrats went along, even though some members of both parties had qualms on whether he was tough-minded enough on Russia. He was sworn in Wednesday night by Vice President Mike Pence.

Betsy is no sure bet

Two Republican senators bailed Wednesday on Trump’s Education nominee, leaving the confirmation of billionaire charter school advocate Betsy DeVos at risk.

If she gets support from every other Republican, but no one else, the vote would end in a 50-50 tie, requiring Pence to cast the tiebreaker.

To get to 50, Senate Republicans need the vote of Alabama’s Jeff Sessions, who will be giving up his seat once confirmed for attorney general.

Drug-enhanced do

Trump’s longtime physician told The New York Times that Trump takes finasteride, a prostate-related drug, to promote hair growth. The drug is marketed as Propecia to treat male-pattern baldness.

According to Dr. Harold N. Bornstein, the president’s other regular medications include antibiotics to control rosacea, a common skin problem; a statin for elevated blood cholesterol and lipids; and a daily baby aspirin to reduce the risk of a heart attack.

