World affairs, family affairs

There is a sound, clear, strategic motive for President Donald Trump to make nice with China on trade issues: North Korea.

Call it coincidence — nothing more — that Ivanka Trump’s company on April 6 won provisional approval for three new trademarks to sell her brand of fashion accessories and spa services in China. That night, she sat next to Chinese President Xi Jinping for dinner at Mar-a-Lago, The Associated Press reports.

Consistent with U.S. interests too, as Trump sees them, was his congratulatory call to Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan after a referendum to expand his powers. With Syria and Iraq as neighbors, Turkey’s cooperation is vital in the fight against ISIS.

Write it off to happenstance that Ivanka tweeted on April 20, 2012: “Thank you Prime Minister Erdogan for joining us yesterday to celebrate the launch of #TrumpTowers Istanbul!” Trump licensed his brand to the project for millions.

To be sure, business interests and policy at times diverge. Last year, Erdogan called for removal of Trump’s name from the buildings to protest his campaign’s “Islamophobia.”

On Monday, Erdogan was likely pleased by Trump’s call, considering the cooler reaction from other Western leaders, fearing a tilt toward authoritarianism. The Istanbul towers still carry Trump’s name.

The take-away: Easy to misread

Trump’s congratulations to Erdogan came after a more cautious and nuanced statement from the State Department that alluded to questions about the fairness of the vote in Turkey.

It’s not the first time there have been mixed signals from the administration. Perhaps that’s by design, writes Newsday’s Dan Janison.

MS-13 in Trump crosshairs

Attorney General Jeff Sessions spotlighted last week’s quadruple homicide in Central Islip as he vowed a federal crackdown on the MS-13 street gang, Newsday’s Emily Ngo reports. Sessions warned them: “We will find you.”

Trump, in a tweet, blamed “the weak illegal immigration policies” of the Obama administration for allowing MS-13 “to form in cities across U.S.” and added: “We are removing them fast!”

Sessions did not announce specific steps, but criticized so-called sanctuary cities whose officials may not heed all federal immigration orders. Rep. Pete King (R-Seaford) said of Suffolk residents: “It should be encouraging for them to realize that Washington is aware of what’s happening.”

Anchors a-way off

Misdirection is a tried and true form of deception to keep an adversary off balance. It’s not clear whether that was a deliberate ploy or a communications foul-up when the Trump administration announced last week the aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson was sailing toward the Korean Peninsula.

Turns out the Vinson and the four other warships in its strike force were sailing in the opposite direction, to take part in joint exercises with the Australian Navy in the Indian Ocean, 3,500 miles away. The latest reports are that it is due in the Sea of Japan at end of April.

Pence nudging Japan on trade

With North Korea tensions as a backdrop, Vice President Mike Pence talked with Japanese leaders about trade differences on a visit to Tokyo.

Trump withdrew the United States from the Trans-Pacific Partnership pact immediately after taking office and is seeking a bilateral deal that would reduce the U.S. trade deficit with Japan. But Japan is talking about reviving the TPP without the United States.

A hire power

While Trump visited a Wisconsin factory Tuesday to tout his “buy American, hire American” executive order, CNN reported Trump family businesses legally hired 1,371 foreign visa workers since 2001.

In addition, Trump-branded real estate has raised at least $50 million in foreign investor money through a program that gives foreign investors access to green cards, the reports said.

They could be royals

Trump signaled last week that adviser Steve Bannon was on thin ice for feuding with son-in-law Jared Kushner’s White House faction.

It’s not known whether Trump has seen a new Vanity Fair piece in which a “person close to Bannon” says Kushner and Ivanka Trump “want to be prince and princess,” while others do the day-to-day work of governing.

What else is happening