Pique Trump

Is Donald Trump so frustrated over Democrats claiming some wins in the just-negotiated spending bill that he would threaten to shut down the government this fall?

Yes. Yes he did.

Even as he tried to spin the deal as a win for his priorities, Trump’s morning tweets tacitly acknowledged there were compromises — and he didn’t like that.

“The reason for the plan negotiated between the Republicans and Democrats is that we need 60 votes in the Senate which are not there!” he tweeted. “We either elect more Republican Senators in 2018 or change the rules now to 51%. Our country needs a good ‘shutdown’ in September to fix mess!”

Later, Trump’s budget director, Mick Mulvaney, came to the White House briefing room to carry on the boss’ venting.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

“The president is frustrated with the fact that he negotiated in good faith with the Democrats, and they went out to try and spike the football and make him look bad,” Mulvaney said.

See Emily Ngo’s story for Newsday.

They won’t go changing

Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Kentucky) was unmoved by Trump’s call to change Senate rules. “That will not happen,” he said.

Other Republicans recalled when Democrats were in the majority, and the GOP used the 60-vote threshold to its advantage. “The rules have saved us from a lot of really bad policy, even when we were in the minority,” said Majority Whip John Cornyn (R-Texas.)

The take-away: Tuned out

When Bloomberg News reported Trump’s comment about a campaign pledge to break up the big banks — “I’m looking at that right now” — bank stocks briefly dipped. They quickly recovered.

On CNBC, an investment executive warned: “Please don’t make any changes to your portfolio based on things that get blurted out.” In other words, be careful about taking Trump’s words seriously. See Dan Janison’s column for Newsday.

Trumpcare teeters

Trump is anxious for the House GOP to get its health care bill passed. “I think it’s time now, right?” he said Tuesday.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

But the effort is lagging. An influential moderate, Rep. Fred Upton (R-Mich.), sided with critics who said it would gut coverage protections for pre-existing conditions.

Democratic leaders including Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi shared on social media a viral video from ABC late-night comic Jimmy Kimmel, who on his Monday night show tearfully told of his newborn son’s fight for life from a heart defect.

Before Obamacare, Kimmel observed, “if you were born with congenital heart disease, like my son was, there was a good chance you would never be able to get health insurance because you had a pre-existing condition.”

“Well said, Jimmy,” former President Barack Obama commented in his retweet of Kimmel’s video.

Hello, Vlad

advertisement | advertise on newsday

Trump spoke by phone with Vladimir Putin Tuesday for the first time since the U.S. missile strike in Syria that outraged Russia.

The White House called it a “very good” discussion in which they agreed to seek more cooperation in trying to end Syria’s civil war. They also agreed to try to set up their first in-person meeting in July, on the sidelines of an international summit in Germany.

Trump has continued to hold out the prospect of a stronger relationship with Russia.

Hillary points fingers

Hillary Clinton, in her most extensive public comments ever on the election, took “absolute personal responsibility” for losing, but shared a long list of others to blame, including Russian hackers, WikiLeaks, FBI Director James Comey, misogynists and news media unfairness.

“If the election were on Oct. 27, I would be your president,” Clinton said at a New York City luncheon. That’s the day before Comey disclosed he had reopened the investigation into her State Department emails.

What else is happening