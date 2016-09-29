Bill cheated? You don’t say!

Donald Trump was quick to congratulate himself after his first debate with Hillary Clinton for not bringing up “the many affairs that Bill Clinton had.” His surrogates too are praising him for not discussing the affairs. What were the names again?

“Gennifer Flowers, Paula Jones, Monica Lewinsky — my goodness,” said Rep. Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) on MSNBC.

“Clearly Mr. Trump held his tongue,” deputy campaign manager David Bossie said. He also told “Fox and Friends” that Hillary Clinton was “an enabler” of her husband’s infidelities.

“That took a lot of courage” to not mention the affairs, son Eric Trump told an Iowa radio station. “I’m proud of him.”

Trump said he held back because Chelsea Clinton was in the audience — and hinted that the next time, he might not.

Chelsea told Cosmopolitan Magazine she’s unmoved by the prospect. “Candidly, I don’t remember a time in my life when my parents and my family weren’t being attacked,” she said.

The take-away: Seeing stars

Was it the Trans-Pacific Partnership that everyone was talking about after the Hofstra debate? Well, not as much as Rosie O’Donnell or a former Miss Universe or what Donald Trump did or didn’t say on Howard Stern’s show.

Celebrities are more than fundraising draws in an election featuring a candidate who built on his fame through the gossip pages and a reality show. As Newsday’s Dan Janison writes, they have become more central to the political discussion.

Back to debate school

Trump advisers were discouraged and frustrated by his Hofstra debate performance, The New York Times reported. Early on, he stopped attacking Clinton on trade and character issues, and instead grew erratic, impatient and subdued.

They are still developing plans to prepare him for the second debate, which has a town hall format and will be held Oct 9. In prep sessions for the first one, Trump received conflicting advice from an oversized team and found it hard to focus, the report said.

Reversal of fortune

Forbes magazine estimates Trump’s fortune at $3.7 billion, down $800 million from a year ago.

It attributed the drop to a softening of New York City’s real estate market, particularly in retail and office space, and new information it reviewed. Trump’s campaign responded: “Forbes knows nothing about Mr. Trump, his company or his assets, which are among the best in the world.”

Bringing in Bernie

Clinton looked to shore up support among young voters Wednesday by appearing alongside Sen. Bernie Sanders in New Hampshire to tout her plans to make public colleges and universities free for middle- and low-income families. See the story by Newsday’s Laura Figueroa.

Winning over millennials who backed Sanders and are unenthusiastic about Clinton may prove critical in northern swing states where he ran strong, Bloomberg News says. There are modest indications of progress.

Enduring themes

In a Midwest swing through Iowa and Wisconsin, Trump promised to unravel current trade agreements and return jobs that were lost overseas, reports Newsday’s Michael Gormley. “The large corporations who support terrible trade deals … they contribute big, big money” to Clinton, Trump said.

Trump also went back at the “stamina” issue he has tried to promote against Clinton, telling a crowd: “All those day offs, and she can’t even make it to her car.”

It was a reference to her pneumonia-induced stumble in Manhattan on Sept. 11.

What else is happening