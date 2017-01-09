NYPD detective Steven McDonald — paralyzed in a 1986 Central Park shooting — remained in critical condition Monday at a Long Island hospital after an apparent heart attack Friday, with a decision likely Tuesday by doctors and family about what more can be done medically, according to law enforcement sources.

Sources described the Malverne resident’s condition Monday as grave.

With McDonald on their minds, some 600 Malverne residents, neighbors, friends and fellow officers held a candlelight vigil to pray for him and his family.

One of the organizers of the event, Tom Grech, said McDonald’s wife, Malverne Mayor Patricia Ann McDonald said on Sunday that prayer was the best thing for her ailing husband.

The group sang songs, braving temperatures well below freezing and all the while praising McDonald for the example of grace and tenacity he has shown over three decades.

“I just came out to show my respects,” said Charles Nanton, a 51-year Malverne resident and retired NYPD homicide detective who said he met McDonald through the Malverne Educational and Fitness Foundation.

The 59-year-old McDonald, was rushed to North Shore University Hospital shortly after he fell ill. At the time, police described his condition as between serious and critical.

McDonald was on patrol in Central Park in 1986 when a bullet fired by 15-year-old Shavon Jones left him a quadriplegic. After serving time in prison for attempted murder, Jones was released on parole in 1995 and died in a motorcycle accident just days after getting out.

Despite his condition, which required the help of a respirator for breathing and a wheelchair for mobility, McDonald remained an active member of the NYPD and regained his ability to talk.

He forgave Jones, and as a police officer, was promoted to detective and the rank of lieutenant.

McDonald made his mark by giving inspirational talks at public and parochial schools about the power of forgiveness.

Officials at Northwell Health, the parent company of North Shore, declined to comment on the McDonald case, citing federal medical privacy laws. His family couldn’t be reached for comment Monday.

His son Conor, also a member of the NYPD, was promoted to sergeant last year.

In separate Twitter messages over the weekend, NYPD Commissioner James O’Neill and Chief of Detectives Robert Boyce asked that people pray for McDonald and his family.