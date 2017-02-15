Precedent: Reflecting on Japanese internment
Internment survivors Mitsue Salador and Madeleine Sugimoto, along with Robert Machida, whose uncle and aunt were among thousands of Japanese-Americans interned by the U.S. federal government during World War II, share their experiences and discuss how the 1940's atmosphere relates to today's rhetoric. (Credit: Newsday / Jeffrey Basinger)
