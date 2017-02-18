Long Island

President Ronald Reagan on a visit to Long Island on June 17, 1984, at the opening ceremony for the International Games for the Disabled at Mitchel Park in Uniondale. At far right is Sen. Alfonse D'Amato, clapping is Nassau County Executive Francis Purcell, and Nassau County Republican leader Joseph Margiotta is at far left.

Buy photo (Credit: Newsday / Thomas A. Ferrara) (Credit: Newsday / Thomas A. Ferrara) Republican Presidential nominee Donald Trump speaks to the media in the spin room after the first Presidential Debate between Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton in the spin room on Hofstra University's campus. Sept. 26, 2016

Buy photo (Credit: Newsday / Thomas A. Ferrara) (Credit: Newsday / Thomas A. Ferrara) Republican Presidential nominee Donald Trump speaks to the media alongside his wife Melania in the spin room after the first Presidential Debate between Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton in the spin room on Hofstra University's campus. Sept. 26, 2016

Buy photo (Credit: Newsday / Thomas A. Ferrara) (Credit: Newsday / Thomas A. Ferrara) Republican Presidential nominee Donald Trump speaks to the media alongside in the spin room after the first Presidential Debate between Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton in the spin room on Hofstra University's campus. Sept. 26, 2016

ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISE HERE

George Washington, 1790 Buy photo (Credit: Newsday / John Paraskevas) (Credit: Newsday / John Paraskevas) The historic Sagtikos Manor in West Bay Shore, seen here on April 29, 2015, was built in 1697. For a brief time during the Revolutionary War, the Sagtikos estate served as headquarters for the British army on Long Island. President George Washington stayed there during his tour of Long Island in 1790.

Grover Cleveland, 1901 (Credit: Library of Congress) (Credit: Library of Congress) "A Defense of Fishermen," an article by former President Grover Cleveland, was the cover story of the Oct. 19, 1901, issue of The Saturday Evening Post. Grover Cleveland fished for trout as a guest at the Southside Sportsmen's Club of Long Island in Oakdale's Connetquot Preserve. Former presidents Theodore Roosevelt and Ulysses S. Grant also fished here.

Teddy Roosevelt, 1908 (Credit: Nassau County Museum/ L.I. Studies Institute / Drennan) (Credit: Nassau County Museum/ L.I. Studies Institute / Drennan) Theodore Roosevelt, who served as president from 1901 to 1909, shakes hands with a well wisher as he heads to cast his vote in Glen Cove in 1908. Roosevelt was born in Manhattan in 1858, but he lived at Sagamore Hill in Oyster Bay from 1885 until his death in 1919.

Franklin Delano Roosevelt, 1930 (Credit: Commissioners Office, Babylon) (Credit: Commissioners Office, Babylon) Before he became president, Franklin Delano Roosevelt was the governor of New York State Here, he is seen laying the cornerstone to the West Bath House at Jones Beach on Aug. 3, 1930. Roosevelt later served as President from 1933 to 1945.

Dwight Eisenhower, 1952 Buy photo (Credit: Newsday / Howard Edwards) (Credit: Newsday / Howard Edwards) Republican presidential candidate Dwight Eisenhower greets supporters in Hicksville during a presidential campaign swing in 1952. New York Gov. Thomas E. Dewey, who twice failed to win the presidency, shares the seat, while Nassau GOP boss J. Russell Sprague sits in front.

ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISE HERE

Harry S. Truman, 1958 Buy photo (Credit: Newsday / James O'Rourke) (Credit: Newsday / James O'Rourke) Bess and Harry Truman pose at the summer home of their daughter Margaret Daniel on Round Hill Lane in Sands Point on July 11, 1958. Harry S. Truman served as president from 1945 to 1953.

John F. Kennedy, 1959 (Credit: Newsday) (Credit: Newsday) Sen. John F. Kennedy is seen at a Democratic fundraising dinner at the Garden City Hotel with his wife, Jacqueline, and John F. English, chairman of the Nassau County Democratic Committee, on June 6, 1959.

Lyndon Baines Johnson, 1966 Buy photo (Credit: Newsday / Bob Luckey) (Credit: Newsday / Bob Luckey) President Lyndon Baines Johnson waves to the crowd as he boards a helicopter after speaking at Salisbury Park (now Eisenhower Park) in East Meadow on Oct. 12, 1966. A crowd of between 10,000 and 15,000 people came to hear Johnson urge voters to elect Democrats to various positions in the upcoming election. About 200 anti-war protesters heckled Johnson as he spoke. Sen. Robert F. Kennedy (second to left of Johnson) was among the politicians at the rally.

Richard Nixon, 1972 (Credit: AP) (Credit: AP) Standing with wife Pat, President Richard Nixon acknowledges cheers of about 14,000 spectators at a Republican rally at the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum on Oct. 23, 1972. At left is Gov. Nelson Rockefeller. The president's speech was interrupted by a group of hecklers, some of whom were ejected from the rally by security guards.

Gerald Ford, 1978 Buy photo (Credit: Newsday / George Argeroolos) (Credit: Newsday / George Argeroolos) Former President Gerald Ford speaking at the Crest Hollow Country Club in Woodbury on Oct. 20, 1978. Ford was campaigning for local Republican congressional candidates in a room of about 500 people. Ford served as president from 1974-77.

ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISE HERE

Ronald Reagan, 1984 Buy photo (Credit: Newsday / Karen Wiles Stabile) (Credit: Newsday / Karen Wiles Stabile) President Ronald Reagan on a visit to Long Island on June 17, 1984, at the opening ceremony for the International Games for the Disabled at Mitchel Park in Uniondale. At far right is Sen. Alfonse D'Amato, clapping is Nassau County Executive Francis Purcell, and Nassau County Republican leader Joseph Margiotta is at far left.

George H.W. Bush, 1997 Buy photo (Credit: Newsday / Dan Goodrich) (Credit: Newsday / Dan Goodrich) Former President George H.W. Bush walks on the Hofstra campus Friday, April 18, 1997. Bush spoke in front of 1,500 people as part of a three-day conference examining his presidency.

Bill Clinton, 1999 Buy photo (Credit: Newsday / Ken Sawchuk) (Credit: Newsday / Ken Sawchuk) On Aug. 30, 1999, President Bill Clinton and Hillary Clinton wave goodbye at East Hampton Airport after a weekend stay. During the trip, Hillary Clinton focused on fundraising for her future senatorial campaign and for the Democratic National Committee. The pair were guests of honor at a DNC fundraising dinner in Water Mill that raised $1 million.

George W. Bush, 2004 Buy photo (Credit: Newsday / David L. Pokress) (Credit: Newsday / David L. Pokress) President George W. Bush, during a daylong trip to Long Island, visited USA Industries in Bay Shore, and spoke with the president of the company, Vincent Trapani. That same day, March 11, 2004, Bush helped break ground for a memorial to Nassau County 9/11 terror attack victims.

Jimmy Carter, 1990 Buy photo (Credit: Jim Peppler) (Credit: Jim Peppler) Former President Jimmy Carter speaks to high school students at Hofstra University during a three-day Carter presidency program on Nov. 16, 1990. At left is Carter's wife, Rosalynn Carter. At right is Chris Bellomy, President of the Hofstra Student Government Association.

Barack Obama, 2012 (Credit: Newsday/John Paraskevas) (Credit: Newsday/John Paraskevas) President Barack Obama addresses the audience during a presidential debate at Hofstra University in Hempstead on Oct. 16, 2012.