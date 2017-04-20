Long Island proms of the past
Dust off your ruffled tuxedo shirt or that hot pink satin dress with the puffy sleeves. It's time to travel back in time to attend Long Island proms of the past. Explore the eccentric fashion, some unusual themes and the nostalgic moments from local high school proms. Do you spot a picture of yourself here or wish to share your own vintage LI prom photos? Email rachel.weiss@newsday.com.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.