    By NEWSDAY.COM STAFF April 20, 2017 10:00 AM

    Dust off your ruffled tuxedo shirt or that hot pink satin dress with the puffy sleeves. It's time to travel back in time to attend Long Island proms of the past. Explore the eccentric fashion, some unusual themes and the nostalgic moments from local high school proms. Do you spot a picture of yourself here or wish to share your own vintage LI prom photos? Email rachel.weiss@newsday.com.

