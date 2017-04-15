Long Islanders brought their families and several placard-wearing dogs to a Saturday demonstration in Hauppauge, demanding that President Donald Trump prove his integrity by releasing his personal tax returns.

In front of the Internal Revenue Service building on Veterans Memorial Highway, more than 200 people waved signs, some declaring “Make America Think Again” and “The Art of The Steal.”

“Americans are honest. We need an honest president,” said one of the demonstrators, Bob Souto, of Nesconset.

A number of protesters, cheered on by passing motorists, cited concerns about Trump’s potential conflicts of interest and the perception, reinforced this week by the White House’s decision not to disclose its visitors’ logs, that the president is hiding something.

“We are becoming a banana republic, where all the power and wealth is held by a super-small elite,” said Ruth Cohen, of Lake Grove, who organized the noon protest.

The Hauppauge demonstration was among scores of demonstrations held across the country on Saturday — the traditional deadline to file taxes, April 15.

The biggest march was expected in Washington, where demonstrators gathered for a rally in front of the Capitol and then planned to march near the Lincoln Memorial in the afternoon. In South Florida, activists intended to march to Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort, where the president is staying this weekend.

Presidents have released their tax returns for decades, but are not required to do so.