Earl Simmons, the rapper known as DMX, has been ordered to appear in federal court in Manhattan on Friday for allegedly failing to comply with his bail conditions on tax evasion charges filed last month.
“The Court has received a report from pretrial services indicating that the defendant may have violated the terms of his pretrial release in numerous respects,” U.S. District Judge Jed Rakoff said in an order docketed Wednesday afternoon.
The order did not specify the violations, and Simmons’ attorney could not immediately be reached for comment.
Simmons was charged in July with a scheme to hide income and avoid paying $1.7 million in tax liabilities.
He was released on a bail package that included a $500,000 bond secured by $50,000 cash, signed by two financially responsible guarantors.
His travel was restricted to New York, he was supposed to surrender travel documents and any firearms, and was subject to drug testing and strict supervision by the court’s pretrial services office.
