Reasons to never leave Long Island
If you're thinking about moving, the reasons to stay on Long Island have likely crossed your mind by now.
There are some unique quirks, special places and unforgettable edibles that will give you second thoughts about relocating.
Long Island Iced Tea(Credit: Doug Young)
Long Island Iced Tea just won't taste the same anywhere else.
Hero vs. Hoagie(Credit: Mama's of Corona)
On that note, you'll have to adjust your vocabulary. What would you call this sandwich: a hero or a hoagie? Terms like "cross-island" and "schlep" may be eliminated as well, depending on where you travel.
Belmont Park(Credit: Newsday / Thomas A. Ferrara)
There aren't many other places you can watch pro sports for a $5 admission fee -- and bring in your own beer!
Bagels from Long Island(Credit: bionicgrrrl via Flickr )
You won't be able to get these anywhere else -- they just don't have the water.
Hamptons experience(Credit: Gordon M. Grant)
Think about the number of chances you have to see a Baldwin brother in the Hamptons, the most luxurious part of Long Island.
Laser Kingdom and Wood Kingdom(Credit: Handout)
Growing up on Long Island, you'll know that only the cool kids had their birthday parties at Laser Kingdom or Wood Kingdom. Side by side in Farmingdale, these hot spots host rounds of laser tag and house huge playgrounds, respectively. There are even locations in Coram.
Small Long Island theme parks(Credit: Michael Nagle)
Somehow the smaller-scale theme parks like Farmingdale's Adventureland and Calverton's Splish Splash are twice the fun. And if you do move away, tell your new friends that they haven't lived until they've conquered Splish Splash's enormous water slide, Cliff Diver--and celebrated with Dippin' Dots afterwards.
Ferry rides(Credit: Yvonne Albinowski)
Whether it's Fire Island, Shelter Island, Port Jefferson or Orient Point, Long Island ferry rides are a rite of passage.
Riverhead(Credit: Newsday / Thomas A. Ferrara)
Riverhead is a Long Island gem. In this town, the kids can explore ocean life at the Long Island Aquarium and Exhibition Center, while mom can indulge in the assorted vintages of Martha Clara Vineyards. Win-win.
The lighthouses(Credit: Asia Lee)
Want to take a three-day weekend and just visit lighthouses? Head east to Montauk Point, circle back and take the ferry for Fire Island's version (shown here), make your way to the North Shore for Port Washington, hit Huntington Harbor... then ask your boss for some more time off, because you're not nearly done yet!
Boardy Barn(Credit: Big Dave's Pics)
During the summer, Long Islanders flock to Boardy Barn, a seasonal party spot hosted under a massive tent in Hampton Bays. So if you ever want to come home, all you have to do is click your heels together three times and say: "There's no place like Boardy Barn..."
Quirky history(Credit: CBS)
Upon moving somewhere else, only you will remember the rambunctious hockey games at Nassau Coliseum, or when Sayville native Tom Westman fought against the odds to win "Survivor." What fun is that?
The hometown names(Credit: Chelsea Katz)
Bustling Patchogue, friendly Comsewogue, and hard-to-beat Hauppauge -- do you really want to live somewhere with people who may scoff at and mispronounce the name of your hometown?
The Big Duck(Credit: Big Duck)
The iconic Big Duck in Flanders has wowed visitors since 1931. Come on -- where else in the world can you "flock" to see a bird this big?
Quacker Jack(Credit: Handout)
Speaking of ducks: How can you leave the beloved Long Island Ducks baseball mascot, Quacker Jack? He'll be so sad...
So close to NYC(Credit: Newsday / J. Conrad Williams Jr.)
Long Island is the ideal proximity from the city: far from it, but just a train trip away. Commuters tend to forget that this is actually a perk.
Beaches(Credit: Bobby Alan)
On Long Island, you have just the right kind of beach choices. Have a jam-packed day of cold drinks and live music at Jones Beach, or opt for a serene, carefree vibe at Robert Moses Beach.
Diners(Credit: Ian J. Stark)
Think of all the national chain restaurants that have never been able to take hold here. Long Island's mom-and-pop eateries have helped keep the eating scene fairly local -- and delicious!
Accents(Credit: TLC)
Once you go someplace where people don't share your accent, things get complicated. It'll start the first time you say "lawn-guy-land." You may even be compared to our favorite medium, Theresa Caputo.
The traffic(Credit: John Paraskevas)
And if there's no other reason, we'll leave you with this: if you try to leave, it could take a while. You'll likely get stuck in bumper-to-bumper traffic no matter what route you take. Might as well enjoy!
