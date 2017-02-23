Long Island

You won't be able to get these anywhere else -- they just don't have the water.

If you're thinking about moving, the reasons to stay on Long Island have likely crossed your mind by now.

There are some unique quirks, special places and unforgettable edibles that will give you second thoughts about relocating.

What else should we have on this list? Email your suggestions to rachel.weiss@newsday.com.

Freshly-caught seafood (Credit: Eric Heigl) (Credit: Eric Heigl) Seafood lovers have plenty of reason to love Long Island, with our abundance of locally-sourced fish, clams and oysters. For a true east-end experience, check out Claudio's, a series of family-owned seafood restaurant that has been serving up delicious Long Island seafood and local produce since 1870.

Patchogue's art and music scene (Credit: Newsday / John Paraskevas) (Credit: Newsday / John Paraskevas) In the past several years, Patchogue Village has become a premier destination for art lovers, cinephiles and live music venues. Catch an original play at the Patchogue Theater, enjoy artwork from local artists at the Patchogue Arts Council's gallery on Terry Street, and even enjoy an independent or foreign film in the intimate Plaza Cinema & Media Arts Center. If music is more your style, enjoy some live music at The Emporium or 89 North, and grab a locally crafted beer at one of the many restaurants and pubs on Main Street.

Quaint main streets (Credit: Mansura Khanam) (Credit: Mansura Khanam) Long Island may be known for its abundance of shopping malls, but our traditional main streets are the real star of the local shopping scene. Whether you're out east in Riverhead or looking to browse some mom and pop stores in Sayville, Northport, Patchogue Village or Huntington, there's no better place to enjoy locally-sourced food and support small business owners.

The Cradle of Aviation (Credit: Roderick Leonhard) (Credit: Roderick Leonhard) Take a trip back to the golden age of flight by visiting the Cradle of Aviation Museum in Garden City, an interactive museum where families can learn about Long Island's impact on the history of aeronautics, including the crucial role that we played in supplying planes during WWII and in getting a man on the moon.

Intimate dining experiences (Credit: Jin Lee/Ian J. Stark) (Credit: Jin Lee/Ian J. Stark) Looking for a quaint meal with friends? Look no further than The Witches Brew in West Hempstead or Robinson's Tea Room in Stony Brook Village, where you can enjoy a hot beverage and refreshments in a unique atmosphere. While The Witches Brew is more accustomed to the macabre, Robinson's Tea Room is sure to satisfy anyone craving a traditional English High Tea experience.

Another Hofstra debate? (Credit: Alexi Knock) (Credit: Alexi Knock) Hofstra University hosted a presidential debate for the third consecutive cycle in 2016 after an Ohio college bowed out. The Hempstead school picked up the ball, ran with it admirably and seemed ready and willing to take a debate slot whenever it's available. If you're a politically inclined LI high schooler thinking about leaving the Island for college, Hofstra's emergence as a fixture just might make you rethink your decision.

Port Jefferson (Credit: Port Jeff Brewing Co.) (Credit: Port Jeff Brewing Co.) You can easily have a day of unforgettable fun in Port Jefferson without breaking the bank. Tour the Port Jeff Brewing Co., catch a show at Theater Three, grab a bite (eateries with juicy burgers, savory Mexican cuisine, and rich BBQ bites line the streets) and finally, view a gorgeous sunset on the water. With everything in walking distance, this town truly has it all.

Professional theater without the expenses (Credit: Brittany Wait) (Credit: Brittany Wait) Professional actors and directors constantly showcase their talent in venues on Long Island, and tickets are far from Manhattan prices. This summer, Gateway Performing Arts Center in Bellport put on productions of "Priscilla Queen of the Desert" starring Tony Award-winning actor Jarrod Emick and "Anything Goes" featuring Sally Struthers.

Long Island Iced Tea (Credit: Doug Young) (Credit: Doug Young) Long Island Iced Tea just won't taste the same anywhere else.

Hero vs. Hoagie (Credit: Mama's of Corona) (Credit: Mama's of Corona) On that note, you'll have to adjust your vocabulary. What would you call this sandwich: a hero or a hoagie? Terms like "cross-island" and "schlep" may be eliminated as well, depending on where you travel.

Belmont Park (Credit: Newsday / Thomas A. Ferrara) (Credit: Newsday / Thomas A. Ferrara) There aren't many other places you can watch pro sports for a $5 admission fee -- and bring in your own beer!

Hamptons experience (Credit: Gordon M. Grant) (Credit: Gordon M. Grant) Think about the number of chances you have to see a Baldwin brother in the Hamptons, the most luxurious part of Long Island.

Laser Kingdom and Wood Kingdom (Credit: Handout) (Credit: Handout) Growing up on Long Island, you'll know that only the cool kids had their birthday parties at Laser Kingdom or Wood Kingdom. Side by side in Farmingdale, these hot spots host rounds of laser tag and house huge playgrounds, respectively. There are even locations in Coram.

Small Long Island theme parks (Credit: Michael Nagle) (Credit: Michael Nagle) Somehow the smaller-scale theme parks like Farmingdale's Adventureland and Calverton's Splish Splash are twice the fun. And if you do move away, tell your new friends that they haven't lived until they've conquered Splish Splash's enormous water slide, Cliff Diver--and celebrated with Dippin' Dots afterwards.

Ferry rides (Credit: Yvonne Albinowski) (Credit: Yvonne Albinowski) Whether it's Fire Island, Shelter Island, Port Jefferson or Orient Point, Long Island ferry rides are a rite of passage.

Riverhead (Credit: Newsday / Thomas A. Ferrara) (Credit: Newsday / Thomas A. Ferrara) Riverhead is a Long Island gem. In this town, the kids can explore ocean life at the Long Island Aquarium and Exhibition Center, while mom can indulge in the assorted vintages of Martha Clara Vineyards. Win-win.

The lighthouses (Credit: Asia Lee) (Credit: Asia Lee) Want to take a three-day weekend and just visit lighthouses? Head east to Montauk Point, circle back and take the ferry for Fire Island's version (shown here), make your way to the North Shore for Port Washington, hit Huntington Harbor... then ask your boss for some more time off, because you're not nearly done yet!

Boardy Barn (Credit: Big Dave's Pics) (Credit: Big Dave's Pics) During the summer, Long Islanders flock to Boardy Barn, a seasonal party spot hosted under a massive tent in Hampton Bays. So if you ever want to come home, all you have to do is click your heels together three times and say: "There's no place like Boardy Barn..."

Quirky history (Credit: CBS) (Credit: CBS) Upon moving somewhere else, only you will remember the rambunctious hockey games at Nassau Coliseum, or when Sayville native Tom Westman fought against the odds to win "Survivor." What fun is that?

The hometown names (Credit: Chelsea Katz) (Credit: Chelsea Katz) Bustling Patchogue, friendly Comsewogue, and hard-to-beat Hauppauge -- do you really want to live somewhere with people who may scoff at and mispronounce the name of your hometown?

The Big Duck (Credit: Big Duck) (Credit: Big Duck) The iconic Big Duck in Flanders has wowed visitors since 1931. Come on -- where else in the world can you "flock" to see a bird this big?

Quacker Jack (Credit: Handout) (Credit: Handout) Speaking of ducks: How can you leave the beloved Long Island Ducks baseball mascot, Quacker Jack? He'll be so sad...

So close to NYC (Credit: Newsday / J. Conrad Williams Jr.) (Credit: Newsday / J. Conrad Williams Jr.) Long Island is the ideal proximity from the city: far from it, but just a train trip away. Commuters tend to forget that this is actually a perk.

Beaches (Credit: Bobby Alan) (Credit: Bobby Alan) On Long Island, you have just the right kind of beach choices. Have a jam-packed day of cold drinks and live music at Jones Beach, or opt for a serene, carefree vibe at Robert Moses Beach.

Diners (Credit: Ian J. Stark) (Credit: Ian J. Stark) Think of all the national chain restaurants that have never been able to take hold here. Long Island's mom-and-pop eateries have helped keep the eating scene fairly local -- and delicious!

Accents (Credit: TLC) (Credit: TLC) Once you go someplace where people don't share your accent, things get complicated. It'll start the first time you say "lawn-guy-land." You may even be compared to our favorite medium, Theresa Caputo.