Remembering the March 1993 'Storm of the Century' on Long Island
As Long Islanders brace for a potential March blizzard, let's take a look back at another major March snowstorm.
The Superstorm of 1993, which became known as the "Storm of the Century," was one of the most intense mid-latitude cyclones ever observed over the Eastern United States, according to the National Weather Service.
Hitting New York on March 13, 1993, the storm was described by The New York Times as "a monster with the heart of a blizzard and the soul of a hurricane."
"Tremendous" snowfall totals were recorded from Alabama through Maine, according to the NWS, although Long Island didn't get hit as hard as was originally predicted. There was 11.8 inches in Mineola, 6 inches in Massapequa, 10 inches in Huntington, and 10.5 inches in Lake Ronkonkoma, according to Newsday's coverage at the time.
In the wake of the storm, NWS forecaster Jim Poirier said Long Island also did not have the devastating winds and flooding it would have had "if everything fell in place ... We lucked out in the timing of the storm as far as low and high tide is concerned."
But in upstate New York, places like Syracuse were buried in 3 feet of snow. And nationally, the service said the storm was remembered for its high winds all along the East Coast, extreme coastal flooding along the Florida west coast, incredibly low barometric pressures across the Southeast and mid-Atlantic, and for the unseasonably cold air that followed behind the storm.
And in terms of the human impact, the service says the storm was more significant than most landfalling hurricanes or tornado outbreaks and ranks among the deadliest and most costly weather events of the 20th century. In New York alone, 23 people were killed.
Check out some of the photos taken on Long Island during and after the storm.
One of 18 homes in Kismet that were ready to fall into the ocean on March 14, 1993, after a breach the previous night.
On March 14, 1993, Joan and Ernest Schultz work to make a path in the middle of Sheep Lane in Lattingtown. Their driveway was just beyond the area which had been plowed, so they had to use a snowblower and shovel to clear a way to the road.
Art Weinstein weathers the storm in Kismet, Fire Island, on March 12, 1993.
Bayway Street on Kismet is seen after the storm caused a breach between the bay and the ocean on March 14, 1993.
The only part left of a Saltaire beach house that washed away due to the storm is seen on March 15, 1993.
During the storm on March 13, 1993, a motorist cleans his windshield on Route 112 and County Road 83 in Coram.
Stranded motorists work to free their cars from the snow on the exit ramp from Sunrise Highway to Brentwood Avenue on March 13, 1993.
John Waldman of Sea Cliff looks at the damage to his car after a huge tree fell in his yard on March 14, 1993.
Three men help to extricate a subcompact car from the ice and snow along Bethpage Road near Susan Street in Hicksville on March 14, 1993.
Part of the sidewalk sticks out over what's left of the dunes at Saltaire after storm damage on March 15, 1993.
Residents of Bethpage Road in Hicksville dig their cars out of the ice and snow on March 14, 1993.
Plows remove snow and ice from Main Street in Northport Village on March 15, 1993.
On March 12, 1993, Colleen Murphy of West Islip is helped by her limo driver on the way to her wedding to James Tapia at St. Joseph's Church in Babylon.
Bob Olenuk, the sexton at St. Paul's United Methodist Church in Northport, chops ice with an ax to clear the walk in front of one of the church's buildings on March 15, 1993.
Tim Clarke of Garden City walks through heavy rain and thick slush with his Siberian husky, Cali, near the Garden City Men's Club Golf Course on March 17, 1993.
Mail carrier Chris Artus makes his way through the storm to deliver mail on Jefferson Street in Freeport on March 13, 1993.
Marcella Miller of the Town of Huntington Highway Department prepares to hit the road with a truck filled with sand on the morning of March 13, 1993.
LILCO lineman John Keegans works on one of the seven downed poles on Hospital Road in Patchogue on March 14, 1993.
Several people help dig out a car that was snowed in just off North Wantagh Avenue in Bethpage on March 13, 1993.
