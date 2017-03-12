Long Island

(Credit: Newsday / Ken Spencer) John Waldman of Sea Cliff looks at the damage to his car after a huge tree fell in his yard on March 14, 1993.

Remembering the March 1993 'Storm of the Century' on Long Island

As Long Islanders brace for a potential March blizzard, let's take a look back at another major March snowstorm.

The Superstorm of 1993, which became known as the "Storm of the Century," was one of the most intense mid-latitude cyclones ever observed over the Eastern United States, according to the National Weather Service.

Hitting New York on March 13, 1993, the storm was described by The New York Times as "a monster with the heart of a blizzard and the soul of a hurricane."

"Tremendous" snowfall totals were recorded from Alabama through Maine, according to the NWS, although Long Island didn't get hit as hard as was originally predicted. There was 11.8 inches in Mineola, 6 inches in Massapequa, 10 inches in Huntington, and 10.5 inches in Lake Ronkonkoma, according to Newsday's coverage at the time.

In the wake of the storm, NWS forecaster Jim Poirier said Long Island also did not have the devastating winds and flooding it would have had "if everything fell in place ... We lucked out in the timing of the storm as far as low and high tide is concerned."

But in upstate New York, places like Syracuse were buried in 3 feet of snow. And nationally, the service said the storm was remembered for its high winds all along the East Coast, extreme coastal flooding along the Florida west coast, incredibly low barometric pressures across the Southeast and mid-Atlantic, and for the unseasonably cold air that followed behind the storm.

And in terms of the human impact, the service says the storm was more significant than most landfalling hurricanes or tornado outbreaks and ranks among the deadliest and most costly weather events of the 20th century. In New York alone, 23 people were killed.

Check out some of the photos taken on Long Island during and after the storm.