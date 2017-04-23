Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-Shirley), who has been under fire from critics for failing to hold a live town hall meeting since Republican Donald Trump became president, will hold his first community forums Sunday in Smithtown, Riverhead and Farmingville.

Zeldin, in his second term, will hold a forum at the Shinnecock Building at Suffolk Community College’s Riverhead campus from 2 to 3 p.m.

It will be followed by a town hall at the Portuguese American Center of Farmingville on Portion Road, sponsored by Long Island News Radio, from 4:30 to 5:45 p.m.

A third event will be held at St. Patrick’s Roman Catholic Church on Main Street, Smithtown, hosted by Catholics for Freedom of Religion, starting at 7 p.m.

Zeldin has faced criticism from some constituents over his use of teleconferences, which he has said allow him to reach a wider audience interested in “constructive dialogue.”

advertisement | advertise on newsday

Protesters have demonstrated outside Zeldin’s offices; there is a Facebook group called “Let’s Visit Lee Zeldin,” which has more than 1,800 followers.

Zeldin staff have criticized protests for, “new disruption tactics of . . . liberal obstructionists.”

Cindy Morris, a leader of one protest group “Time2Care Long Island,” said she expects large turnouts for the forums Sunday.

“I’m curious to see how he runs these town halls” she said. “It should never have taken him this long meet with the public.”