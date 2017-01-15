The feud between President-elect Donald Trump and civil rights icon Rep. John Lewis spilled into Sunday morning talk shows, where incoming White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus condemned Lewis’ questioning of Trump’s legitimacy as an “incredible position to take” just before the inauguration.
Priebus spoke on ABC’s “This Week,” saying Lewis’ position is all the more concerning because the congressman is a “champion of voters’ rights.”
“They, including the president, should step up and get his people in line,” Priebus, the outgoing chairman of the Republican National Committee, said of Democratic officials.
Lewis, a Democrat from Georgia, meanwhile, repeated his assertion that Trump doesn’t deserve the White House because Russian hackers interfered with the U.S. election.
He noted Monday’s celebration of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., with whom he marched and fought for civil rights.
“When you see something that is not right, not fair, not just, you have a moral obligation to do something,” Lewis told NBC’s “Meet the Press.” “You cannot afford to be quiet or to be silent.”
Trump over the weekend had criticized Lewis’ views on his election, tweeting on Saturday that the longtime congressman is: “All talk, talk, talk - no action or results. Sad!”
