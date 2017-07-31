WASHINGTON — Anthony Scaramucci has been pushed out of the post of White House communications director at the request of newly sworn-in Chief of Staff John Kelly, according to a published report.
Scaramucci will not take up leadership of the press team after an expletive-laden interview last week last disparaged colleagues in the White House and after noting repeatedly that he did not answer to former Chief of Staff Reince Priebus, the New York Times reported.
Kelly, former the secretary of homeland security, made clear to White House staff on Monday that he was in charge, The Times reported.
It was not immediately clear whether Scaramucci, a former Manhasset financier, would remain in the West Wing in another capacity.
White House press officials and Scaramucci did not immediately respond to requests for comment or confirmation.
Reports of Scaramucci’s ouster were the latest in the string of abrupt personnel changes in President Donald Trump’s top aides.
Since Aug. 21, Press Secretary Sean Spicer, Chief of Staff Reince Priebus and press aide Michael Short have resigned.
