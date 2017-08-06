Northville Turnpike at Doctor’s Path and at Middle Road in Riverhead was closed to traffic early Sunday after a pickup truck struck a utility pole, police said.

There were no injuries.

A Riverhead police spokeswoman said the crash happened at 5:30 a.m. when the driver of a Chevrolet Avalanche said he was trying to avoid a deer and hit a utility police at Northville Turnpike and Midway Drive.

“The road is closed because of low-hanging wires,” the spokeswoman said. She said it was not known when the road would reopen.

No further details of the crash were immediately available.

