Robert M. Callahan, a Farmingdale lawyer who spent decades as the village justice, died Tuesday. He was 92.

Callahan was a tail gunner during World War II. After the war, he returned to Farmingdale, earned a law degree from St. John’s University, then worked at Carman Callahan and Ingham law firm — where he became a partner — and the Farmingdale justice. Callahan also held leadership roles with the Farmingdale Youth Council, the Farmingdale Library Board of Trustees and the Holy Name Society at St. Kilian’s.

A Carman Callahan and Ingham official said Callahan’s death is a sad blow for the Nassau legal community.

“He was a soft-spoken intellectual,” said Gregory W. Carman, Jr. “He was one of those people that everybody liked and had tremendous respect for. We’re sad for the family’s loss. He’s going to be sorely missed.”

Callahan was born in Brooklyn in 1925, but spent most of his life in Farmingdale. The 1942 Farmingdale High graduate studied at Hofstra University briefly then joined the U.S. Army Air Force. He flew missions over Germany during the war and was briefly station in the Okinawa Islands of Japan afterward.

Callahan’s oldest son Robert T. Callahan remembers his father as scrupulously honest.

To illustrate that point, the son told the story of how he got a parking ticket years ago in Farmingdale. Because his father was the local justice, Robert Callahan thought he would get leniency when it came time to pay the ticket.

“So I come up and hand my dad a ticket,” Callahan said. “He takes a look at it and goes ‘OK. So, you’re going to pay it, right’?”

The younger Callahan was a little disappointed, but he gave his dad the obligatory $10.

“That’s the kind of guy he was — honest and ethical,” his son said.

Though Nassau’s legal community will remember Callahan for his years as a Farmingdale justice, others will remember his service as library board president, joining the panel at age 28.

Callahan led the charge in 1970 when the library board hired a private investigator to find out why fellow trustee Carl Gorton abruptly moved to Florida. Gorton, a conservative, had sold his Farmingdale home and moved south after butting heads with the liberal board members.

Callahan is survived by his wife, Cathleen, six children — sons Robert of Farmingdale and David Callahan of Brooklyn; and daughters Sheila Callahan of Manhattan, Siobhan Callahan-Bruns of Bremen, Germany, Mary Starke of Bellmore and Grace Callahan of Port Washington — and six grandchildren.

He is predeceased by his son Joseph.

The wake is Sunday, 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m., at the Arthur F. White Funeral Home in Farmingdale. A funeral Mass will be said Monday, 9:45 a.m., at St. Kilian Roman Catholic Church in Farmingdale.