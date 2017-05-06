Subscribe
Manage
Today's Paper
Traffic 1 Weather 56° Log in Log out
Sections
    search

    Long Island

    Robert McIntyre, former Great Neck mayor, dies

    Updated
    By  david.olson@newsday.com

    Reprints + -
    Robert McIntyre, who served as mayor of Great

    advertisement | advertise on newsday

    Robert McIntyre, who served as mayor of Great Neck from 1977 to 1981, has died at age 85. He is shown in 1974 at Target Rock Corp. in Farmingdale. (Credit: McIntyre family)

    When Robert McIntyre was mayor of Great Neck from 1977 to 1981, he was dedicated to serving residents, and he wasn’t afraid of getting his hands dirty doing so, his son Douglas said.

    At 11:30 one night during a thunderstorm, the phone at the family home rang. A resident was complaining of flooding, Douglas McIntyre of Los Angeles recalled.

    “My father put on boots and a raincoat and went...

    Continue Reading

    Already a Newsday or Optimum customer ?

    Get unlimited digital access $1 for 4 Weeks

    $0.99/Week Thereafter

    Get the Newsday Now newsletter!

    The best of Newsday every day in your inbox.

    Sign up

    Comments

    Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.

    More coverage

    Joey Lamorte, 6, of Ronkonkoma looks over his Science fair makes LI kids do ‘brain work’ Lisa Tuozzolo, the wife of fallen NYPD sergeant, Fallen officers remembered at somber ceremony Hempstead Lake State Park in West Hempstead contains Officials lobby state for new LI dog park