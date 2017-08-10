Cardinal Jose Gregorio Rosa Chavez of El Salvador will visit Long Island next weekend and make a series of appearances within Nassau and Suffolk counties, the Roman Catholic Diocese of Rockville Centre said Thursday.

Starting next Friday and culminating Sunday, his tour will take him to such disparate locations as the Nassau County Jail, Kellenberg Memorial High School and a number of parish churches including one in Brentwood.

Chavez is the first cardinal appointed for the troubled Central American nation, which is the homeland of many immigrants on Long Island.

It is also the home of the violent street gang MS-13, which Long Island authorities have blamed for a series of brutal murders, including multiple homicides in Brentwood and Central Islip.

Bishop John Barres, named earlier this year as the leader of Long Island’s 1.5 million Catholics, has set outreach to the archdiocese’s immigrant communities and establishing anti-gang programs as priorities.

Barres said it is his hope the visit will provide some solace to the Salvadoran and Latino communities, which have been shaken by the series of killings as well as an immigration crack down.

Highlights of the schedule released by the diocese are:

On Aug. 18, the cardinal will make a pastoral visit to the Catholic Charities Immigration Center in Amityville, set to begin at 3 p.m.

On Saturday, he will make a pastoral visit to the Nassau County lockup in East Meadow. Later that day, he will be at St. John the Baptist High School in West Islip, where there will be a welcoming ceremony and talk at 1 p.m., followed by a 2 p.m. Mass.

Saturday evening, he will visit St. Anne Parish in Brentwood, where he will again celebrate Mass, beginning at 7:30 p.m.

On Sunday, the cardinal will start his day at Our Lady of Loretto Parish in Hempstead for a 9 a.m. Mass and then head to Kellenberg High in Uniondale, where he will both address attendees and celebrate a Mass that begins at 2 p.m.