The knifepoint serial robber set off a massive search Tuesday night as he fled a Subway store in Ronkonkoma, his 15th strike in two months, Suffolk police said.

The suspect, his face covered and hands gloved, held up the Portion Road store just before 8:30 p.m. and ran off with $300, police said. No injuries were reported.

A helicopter, canine unit and officers scoured the area for the suspect, said Sixth Precinct Insp. William Murphy, but he appeared to have escaped in a vehicle.

A police dog had tracked him to a spot where there were tire marks, the inspector said, and there the scent trail ended.

In the immediate aftermath of the heist, police were not sure whether the robber was the man who has eluded capture since mid-February. That suspect has shown a penchant for hitting Subway and Carvel stores and had focused on Nassau and western Suffolk. “He’s never gone this far east,” Murphy said.

But police believe the latest holdup fits the pattern of the knifepoint robber. To confirm the link, detectives Tuesday night were trying to get surveillance video from the Ronkonkoma Subway to compare the suspect’s walk and size with videos from the other robberies, police said.

Detectives from the Suffolk major case unit, which is heading the knifepoint-robbery investigation, were at the scene.

The robber has hit five businesses in Suffolk and 10 in Nassau, and all but two were successful, authorities said.

Crime Stoppers is offering up to $10,000 as a reward in the case, half from Nassau and half from Suffolk. Detectives ask anyone with information to call 800-244-8477 in Nassau or 800-220-8477 in Suffolk.