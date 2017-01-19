A Roosevelt teenager linked to two fatal shootings in the hamlet will be arraigned Friday on murder charges, Nassau police said.

Police had been looking for Malique Shelton, 16, since Jan. 4, when officers tried to stop him for riding a dirt bike “in an erratic manner” on local streets.

Shelton eluded police but a subsequent investigation led detectives to Mollineaux and Washington avenues, where he was arrested shortly before 7 p.m. Wednesday, police said.

While processing the suspect, detectives obtained evidence linking him to two killings: on Nov. 18, 2015 and June 22, 2016, both in Roosevelt, police said.

Shelton is also accused of participating in an armed robbery on Nov. 22 on Margaret Drive in Roosevelt, according to police.

In the November 2015 killing, Gerber Hernandez, 33, of Roosevelt, was shot on Ellison Avenue at 6:48 p.m. He died hours later at Nassau University Medical Center in East Meadow, police said.

In the June 2016 killing, Royston Hall, 37, of Roosevelt, was shot on Wagner Avenue at 3:45 p.m. and taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Further details of the killings were not immediately available.

The robbery happened shortly before 9 p.m. when a 53-year-old man was delivering food from Ting Ho Kitchen in Uniondale to a Margaret Drive residence, according to police.

The victim was approached by two masked males with a silver handgun who demanded money, police said. The robbers fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash and food.

No injuries were reported. It wasn’t immediately known if the second suspect has been arrested.

Shelton is charged with two counts of second-degree murder, first-degree robbery, second-degree reckless endangerment and third-degree unlawful fleeing of a police officer.

He is scheduled to be arraigned Friday in First District Court in Hempstead. Attempts to reach Shelton’s family were unsuccessful.