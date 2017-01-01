The Page at 63 Main restaurant is planning a Jan. 8 “Thank You Fundraiser” for the Sag Harbor Fire Department to raise money for people who sustained losses in last month’s downtown fire.
Volunteer firefighters from Sag Harbor and the surrounding districts who battled the 12-alarm blaze on Dec. 16 are invited to enjoy complimentary hors d’oeuvres, wine and beer from 3 to 5 p.m. The event will open to the public, with a cash bar, at 5 p.m. and restaurant patrons can meet and thank the firefighters.
Donations are being sought of “whatever your wallet will permit your heart to donate,” Sag Harbor Chamber of Commerce president Lisa Field said.
No injuries were reported from the fire, but seven businesses and four apartments sustained fire, smoke and water damage, including the landmark Sag Harbor Cinema that had to be razed. The origin and cause of the fire remain under investigation but arson has been ruled out.
“This is a great opportunity to thank and support the men and women who battled the December fire,” Field said.
For more information, call Page at 63 Main at 631-725-1810. The restaurant is at 63 Main St.
