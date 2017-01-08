HIGHLIGHTS Urges feds to begin same screening done on Metro-North

The Wednesday morning LIRR train crash that injured more than 100 people at Atlantic Terminal in Brooklyn would not have happened if the railroad had been testing its locomotive engineers for sleep apnea, Sen. Chuck Schumer said Sunday.

At a news conference in Penn Station, Schumer called for the federal government to require all railroads, including the Long Island Railroad, to screen train operators for obstructive sleep apnea, and to publicize which railroads do not test its engineers for the sleep disorder.

The LIRR’s sister railroad in the MTA, Metro-North, began testing its engineers for sleep apnea after a deadly December 2013 derailment in the Bronx in which federal investigators said engineer fatigue caused by the sleep played a role in the accident.

The Metropolitan Tranportation Authority said in April it would expand testing to all its agencies, but nine months later, no program is in place at the LIRR, the busiest commuter railroad in the U.S. Schumer called that “outrageous.”

“We had the horrible tragedy at Spuyten Duyvil. And now Metro-North does test their engineers for sleep apnea. But why hasn’t the Long Island Rail Road been doing it? Why aren’t all railroads doing it? That is the question. That is unacceptable, it’s unsafe and it can’t continue,” Schumer said. “If the whole MTA had said, ‘We’re testing every engineer for sleep apnea before they get at the controls, we wouldn’t have had this’.”

MTA spokesman Aaron Donovan said the LIRR expects “to award a sleep apnea screening contract or contracts in the coming months.”

“Sleep apnea testing is not required by law and the MTA is the first in the nation to begin such a program,” he said.

The National Transportation Safety Board has said it’s too early in the agency’s investigation to consider a probable cause for the rush-hour accident that occurred when a train carrying about 430 people slammed into a barrier at the end of the tracks in Atlantic Terminal at more than 10 miles per hour—twice the speed limit.

Schumer, who has been receiving NTSB briefings on its investigation, said Sunday he believes sleep apnea was “very likely” the cause of Wednesday’s crash.

Schumer was among five U.S. senators to sign a letter sent Sunday to NTSB Chairman Christopher Hart asking for a review of railroads’ policies on sleep apnea testing and inward-facing cameras in train cars.

An NTSB spokesman said he had not yet seen the letter. For more than 15 years, the agency has been calling for locomotive engineers to be tested for obstructive sleep apnea, which leads to train operators being fatigued and falling asleep on the job.

In March, the Federal Railroad Administration began taking early steps toward a possible new rule requiring testing. The agency has also instructed railroads to educate engineers about the dangers of fatigue.

FRA spokesman Marc Willis said that “it’s important to note that while FRA is working on a rule, the railroads have the ability to implement a sleep apnea program now.”