The Smithtown Town Board votes Thursday on a five-year, $27 million capital plan that includes $7.7 million in spending on parks, downtown beautification and highway equipment.

Parks officials plan to redevelop Moriches Park in St. James and Gibbs Pond Park in Nesconset, resurface basketball and tennis courts at Gaynor Par in St. James, and renovate bathrooms at the Smithtown Landing Country Club pool.

The town would fund planning for Kings Park’s business district revitalization plan, sidewalk construction in Smithtown, and other work in St. James, as well as pay for purchasing trucks and other heavy equipment for the town highway department.

Deputy Smithtown Supervisor Tom McCarthy said the parks work would be the most significant since work on Charles P. Toner Park about a decade ago.

“People in Smithtown love their parks and love to use them, and we’re making them better than they’ve ever been,” he said.

Kerry Maher Weisse, the St. James Civic Association president, said area parents were anticipating improvements to Moriches Park, especially the installation of a rubberized surface for children to play on.

“Right now it’s just cement, and we go through Band-Aids like crazy,” Weisse said. Moriches Park is slated for $310,000 worth of work.

Bond sales would fund $3.8 million of the 2017 spending. Officials would also draw on $1.6 million in grants and $2.3 million from the town fund balance. That money “should go back to the people, and this capital budget does that,” said Supervisor Patrick Vecchio.”

For 2018, the plan would spend $1.5 million on animal shelter construction and $2.8 million on rehabilitation of the Long Beach Marina, among other projects.

Thursday’s meeting is at 7 p.m. at Town Hall.