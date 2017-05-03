Smithtown Supervisor Patrick Vecchio will seek re-election this fall, said a friend and campaigner, Conrad A. Chayes, in a release.

An official announcement is scheduled to be made Thursday at noon on the steps of Town Hall.

Vecchio, an 87-year-old Republican, has served as supervisor since 1978, making him the longest-presiding supervisor in New York State, according to his office.

In recent months he had brushed aside questions about whether he would run again, even as a Democrat, Bill Holst, and another Republican, John Zollo, positioned themselves to run.