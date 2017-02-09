Snowstorm hits Long Island Feb. 9, 2017
A snowstorm hit Long Island on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017, causing a blizzard warning to be put into effect for most of the day.
There were moment where blizzard like conditions impaired the visibility for motorist and pedestrians alike on Nassau Rd. in Roosevelt during Snow Storm 2017 Thursday Feb. 9, 2017.
Carlos Ortiz, of Brentwood, shovels snow in front of his home as a blizzard drops snow across Long Island, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017.
Mark Landberg shovels out his car as the sun sets near his home on East Hoffman Avenue in Lindenhurst Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017.
Jose Perez, of Brentwood, shovels snow in front of his home as a blizzard drops snow across Long Island, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017.
Anthony Harding, of Wyandanch, cleards snow from his car as a blizzard drops snow across Long Island, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017.
A man clears his vehicle of snow in Wyandanch as a blizzard drops snow across Long Island, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017.
Late afternoon sunshine glistens on snow in Glen Cove after the storm on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017.
The Long Island Sound pounds homes along the shore in Southold during the snowstorm on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017. Treacherous conditions as a winter storm hits Long Island.
Town of Hempstead resident Don Belger taking advantage of the heavy snow fall while cross country skiing at Eisenhower Park in East Meadow Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017. Snow Storm 2017
A man laboring through some heavy snow while cleaning off a walkway on Stewart Ave. in Garden City Thursday Feb. 9, 2017. Snow Storm 2017
Old Westbury police: This SUV spun out on Glen Cove Road. No injuries. #lisnow Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017
tarakconryIt's coming down faster than we can shovel it #lisnow Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017
Roosevelt resident Nathan Valentine battles the wind driven snow on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017, after picking up his breakfast from a store on Nassau Road in Roosevelt.
A woman walks in the snow ruts on Nassau Road in Roosevelt on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017, as a heavy snowstorm battered Long Island.
Long Beach City by the Sea blanketed in snow. #lisnow Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017
I think it's safe to say the blizzard has finally hit the Hamptons @Newsday #LISnow Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017.
Annabel Attard, 3, of West Babylon, builds a snowman in her front yard as a blizzard drops snow across Long Island, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017.
Matan Harel age 7 and Elan Harel age 8 of Station Road build a snowman in Great Neck Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017, after a heavy snowstorm blew across Long Island.
.@NYGovCuomo: "Breaking News...it's snowing" says that's a fact "not Fake News" #lisnow Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017.
#niko is burying us. Nine inches so far in Glen Head. #blizzard2017 @Newsday Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017.
Stefanie Dazio @steffdaz @HempsteadTown Plow operator Sean O'Leary pushes another stuck car out along his route. This one on Tonopah Road in Wantagh Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017. #LIsnow Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017.
Liz Bailey of Schenck Avenue in Great Neck starts the digging to get her car out Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017, after a heavy snowstorm blew across Long Island.
Andy Martinez, of Brentwood, helps push a taxi out of the snow on Motor Parkway in Central Islip on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017.
Jason Flashner, of West Babylon, braves the snow as he rides his bike down Deer Park Avenue in Babylon Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017.
Whiteout conditions on County Road 48 in Mattituck during the snowstorm on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017.
An Oceanside resident shovels as a storm hits Long Island, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017
Workers clear snow on Feb. 9, 2017, at the Long Island Rail Road station in Ronkonkoma.
Passengers line up to board a bus on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017, as snow falls at the Long Island Rail Road station in Ronkonkoma.
Lulu, a 5-year-old Cavapoo, looks on as her owner clears the driveway in Oceanside during Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017's storm.
The statue of the "New York master builder" Robert Moses on Main Street in Babylon is coated in snow on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017.
Mike Greco, left, of Holbrook, and Timothy Wilson, of Nesconset, help push Wilna Bouzy's car out of the snow on the on-ramp to the eastbound Long Island Expressway at Exit 56 in Hauppauge on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017, as heavy snow falls. Bouzy said she was headed to work.
Erin Tatro of Babylon and her dog, Heidi, cross Main Street in Babylon on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017, as a steady snow falls.
Visibility is limited due to snow Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017, as a man walks down Deer Park Avenue in Babylon.
A plow helps push snow out of the way for a disabled car Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017, on the eastbound on-ramp to the Long Island Expressway at Exit 56 in Hauppauge.
Workers scramble to free a tractor trailer stuck in the snow Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017, on Motor Parkway in Central Islip.
Nick Augusta uses a snow thrower on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017, to clear his driveway in Hauppauge.
A box truck flipped after colliding with a sport utility vehicle at North Ocean Avenue and Canal Road in Mount Sinai Thursday morning, Feb. 9, 2017. The driver of the box truck was able to crawl out.
A man walks past a Town of Babylon plow on Schleigel Boulevard in North Amityville as a heavy snowstorm blankets Long Island on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017.
People walk down Warren Street in North Amityville as a blizzard crosses over Long Island, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017.
A man makes his way on Great Neck Road in North Amityville as snow hits Long Island, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017.
Pedro Vilatoro shovels snow in North Amityville as a storm hits Long Island, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017.
Barry Anderson from Riverhead shovels Sunny's Riverhead Grill and Diner on East Main Street in Riverhead during the snowstorm. The diner was open early to provide coffee and a warm meal for those who need to work on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017.
LIRR crews work on clearing the platform at the Mineola station during a snowstorm on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017.
Carmella Cannella of Riverhead walks her dog Charlie on Main Street in Riverhead as snow falls on Thursday, Feb 9, 2017.
Bruce Feinberg shovels the driveway in front of his Patchogue home on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017.
A car skids off County Road 48 in Peconic on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017. Officials warned of treacherous conditions as a winter snowstorm hits Long Island.
A plow sits under a broken pole on Route 25A in Huntington, during a snowstorm on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017.
Jose Santano walks to his home in Patchogue on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017, as heavy snow falls.
A plow removes snow along Portion Road in Farmingville on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017, as heavy snow falls.
Snowplows along County Road 48 in Cutchogue during the storm on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017. The most hazardous travel period has begun and is expected to last until 2 p.m., during which time moderate to heavy snow will fall, News 12 Long Island meteorologist Rich Hoffman said.
