Long Island

Mark Landberg shovels out his car as the sun sets near his home on East Hoffman Avenue in Lindenhurst Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017.

A snowstorm hit Long Island on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017, causing a blizzard warning to be put into effect for most of the day.

(Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.) (Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.) There were moment where blizzard like conditions impaired the visibility for motorist and pedestrians alike on Nassau Rd. in Roosevelt during Snow Storm 2017 Thursday Feb. 9, 2017.

(Credit: Steve Pfost) (Credit: Steve Pfost) Carlos Ortiz, of Brentwood, shovels snow in front of his home as a blizzard drops snow across Long Island, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017.

(Credit: Barry Sloan) (Credit: Barry Sloan) Mark Landberg shovels out his car as the sun sets near his home on East Hoffman Avenue in Lindenhurst Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017.

(Credit: Steve Pfost) (Credit: Steve Pfost) Jose Perez, of Brentwood, shovels snow in front of his home as a blizzard drops snow across Long Island, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017.

(Credit: Steve Pfost) (Credit: Steve Pfost) Anthony Harding, of Wyandanch, cleards snow from his car as a blizzard drops snow across Long Island, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017.

(Credit: Steve Pfost) (Credit: Steve Pfost) A man clears his vehicle of snow in Wyandanch as a blizzard drops snow across Long Island, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017.

(Credit: Newsday/David Olson) (Credit: Newsday/David Olson) Late afternoon sunshine glistens on snow in Glen Cove after the storm on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017.

(Credit: Randee Daddona) (Credit: Randee Daddona) The Long Island Sound pounds homes along the shore in Southold during the snowstorm on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017. Treacherous conditions as a winter storm hits Long Island.

(Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.) (Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.) Town of Hempstead resident Don Belger taking advantage of the heavy snow fall while cross country skiing at Eisenhower Park in East Meadow Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017. Snow Storm 2017

(Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.) (Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.) A man laboring through some heavy snow while cleaning off a walkway on Stewart Ave. in Garden City Thursday Feb. 9, 2017. Snow Storm 2017

(Credit: David Olson) (Credit: David Olson) Old Westbury police: This SUV spun out on Glen Cove Road. No injuries. #lisnow Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017

(Credit: Tara Conry) (Credit: Tara Conry) tarakconryIt's coming down faster than we can shovel it #lisnow Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017

(Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.) (Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.) Roosevelt resident Nathan Valentine battles the wind driven snow on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017, after picking up his breakfast from a store on Nassau Road in Roosevelt.

(Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.) (Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.) A woman walks in the snow ruts on Nassau Road in Roosevelt on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017, as a heavy snowstorm battered Long Island.

(Credit: John Asbury) (Credit: John Asbury) Long Beach City by the Sea blanketed in snow. #lisnow Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017

(Credit: Rachelle Blidner) (Credit: Rachelle Blidner) I think it's safe to say the blizzard has finally hit the Hamptons @Newsday #LISnow Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017.

(Credit: Steve Pfost) (Credit: Steve Pfost) Annabel Attard, 3, of West Babylon, builds a snowman in her front yard as a blizzard drops snow across Long Island, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017.

(Credit: Newsday/William Perlman) (Credit: Newsday/William Perlman) Matan Harel age 7 and Elan Harel age 8 of Station Road build a snowman in Great Neck Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017, after a heavy snowstorm blew across Long Island.

(Credit: Laura Figueroa) (Credit: Laura Figueroa) .@NYGovCuomo: "Breaking News...it's snowing" says that's a fact "not Fake News" #lisnow Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017.

(Credit: Jessica Damiano) (Credit: Jessica Damiano) #niko is burying us. Nine inches so far in Glen Head. #blizzard2017 @Newsday Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017.

(Credit: Stefanie Dazio) (Credit: Stefanie Dazio) Stefanie Dazio ‏@steffdaz @HempsteadTown Plow operator Sean O'Leary pushes another stuck car out along his route. This one on Tonopah Road in Wantagh Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017. #LIsnow Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017.

(Credit: Newsday/William Perlman) (Credit: Newsday/William Perlman) Liz Bailey of Schenck Avenue in Great Neck starts the digging to get her car out Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017, after a heavy snowstorm blew across Long Island.

(Credit: James Carbone) (Credit: James Carbone) Andy Martinez, of Brentwood, helps push a taxi out of the snow on Motor Parkway in Central Islip on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017.

(Credit: Barry Sloan) (Credit: Barry Sloan) Jason Flashner, of West Babylon, braves the snow as he rides his bike down Deer Park Avenue in Babylon Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017.

(Credit: Randee Daddona) (Credit: Randee Daddona) Whiteout conditions on County Road 48 in Mattituck during the snowstorm on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017.

(Credit: Newsday/Alejandra Villa) (Credit: Newsday/Alejandra Villa) An Oceanside resident shovels as a storm hits Long Island, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017

(Credit: Ed Betz) (Credit: Ed Betz) Workers clear snow on Feb. 9, 2017, at the Long Island Rail Road station in Ronkonkoma.

(Credit: Ed Betz) (Credit: Ed Betz) Passengers line up to board a bus on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017, as snow falls at the Long Island Rail Road station in Ronkonkoma.

(Credit: Newsday/Alejandra Villa) (Credit: Newsday/Alejandra Villa) Lulu, a 5-year-old Cavapoo, looks on as her owner clears the driveway in Oceanside during Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017's storm.

(Credit: Barry Sloan) (Credit: Barry Sloan) The statue of the "New York master builder" Robert Moses on Main Street in Babylon is coated in snow on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017.

(Credit: James Carbone) (Credit: James Carbone) Mike Greco, left, of Holbrook, and Timothy Wilson, of Nesconset, help push Wilna Bouzy's car out of the snow on the on-ramp to the eastbound Long Island Expressway at Exit 56 in Hauppauge on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017, as heavy snow falls. Bouzy said she was headed to work.

(Credit: Barry Sloan) (Credit: Barry Sloan) Erin Tatro of Babylon and her dog, Heidi, cross Main Street in Babylon on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017, as a steady snow falls.

(Credit: Barry Sloan) (Credit: Barry Sloan) Visibility is limited due to snow Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017, as a man walks down Deer Park Avenue in Babylon.

(Credit: James Carbone) (Credit: James Carbone) A plow helps push snow out of the way for a disabled car Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017, on the eastbound on-ramp to the Long Island Expressway at Exit 56 in Hauppauge.

(Credit: James Carbone) (Credit: James Carbone) Workers scramble to free a tractor trailer stuck in the snow Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017, on Motor Parkway in Central Islip.

(Credit: Ed Betz) (Credit: Ed Betz) Nick Augusta uses a snow thrower on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017, to clear his driveway in Hauppauge.

(Credit: Stringer News Service) (Credit: Stringer News Service) A box truck flipped after colliding with a sport utility vehicle at North Ocean Avenue and Canal Road in Mount Sinai Thursday morning, Feb. 9, 2017. The driver of the box truck was able to crawl out.

(Credit: Steve Pfost) (Credit: Steve Pfost) A man walks past a Town of Babylon plow on Schleigel Boulevard in North Amityville as a heavy snowstorm blankets Long Island on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017.

(Credit: Steve Pfost) (Credit: Steve Pfost) People walk down Warren Street in North Amityville as a blizzard crosses over Long Island, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017.

(Credit: Steve Pfost) (Credit: Steve Pfost) A man makes his way on Great Neck Road in North Amityville as snow hits Long Island, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017.

(Credit: Steve Pfost) (Credit: Steve Pfost) Pedro Vilatoro shovels snow in North Amityville as a storm hits Long Island, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017.

(Credit: Randee Daddona) (Credit: Randee Daddona) Barry Anderson from Riverhead shovels Sunny's Riverhead Grill and Diner on East Main Street in Riverhead during the snowstorm. The diner was open early to provide coffee and a warm meal for those who need to work on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017.

(Credit: Howard Schnapp) (Credit: Howard Schnapp) LIRR crews work on clearing the platform at the Mineola station during a snowstorm on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017.

(Credit: John Roca) (Credit: John Roca) Carmella Cannella of Riverhead walks her dog Charlie on Main Street in Riverhead as snow falls on Thursday, Feb 9, 2017.

(Credit: James Carbone) (Credit: James Carbone) Bruce Feinberg shovels the driveway in front of his Patchogue home on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017.

(Credit: Randee Daddona) (Credit: Randee Daddona) A car skids off County Road 48 in Peconic on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017. Officials warned of treacherous conditions as a winter snowstorm hits Long Island.

(Credit: Ed Betz) (Credit: Ed Betz) A plow sits under a broken pole on Route 25A in Huntington, during a snowstorm on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017.

(Credit: James Carbone) (Credit: James Carbone) Jose Santano walks to his home in Patchogue on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017, as heavy snow falls.

(Credit: James Carbone) (Credit: James Carbone) A plow removes snow along Portion Road in Farmingville on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017, as heavy snow falls.

(Credit: Randee Daddona) (Credit: Randee Daddona) Snowplows along County Road 48 in Cutchogue during the storm on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017. The most hazardous travel period has begun and is expected to last until 2 p.m., during which time moderate to heavy snow will fall, News 12 Long Island meteorologist Rich Hoffman said.

(Credit: Randee Daddona) (Credit: Randee Daddona) Snow falls by the town creek in Southold on Thursday morning, Feb. 9, 2017. As of 7 a.m., Long Island MacArthur Airport had seen 1.6 inches of snow, with 2 inches in Central Park, according to a weather service tweet.

(Credit: Howard Schnapp) (Credit: Howard Schnapp) A pedestrian walks down Willis Avenue in Mineola as snow moves into the area on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017.

(Credit: Howard Schnapp) (Credit: Howard Schnapp) Drivers navigate the snow on Old Country Rd. as snow moves into the area on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017 in Garden City.

(Credit: James Carbone) (Credit: James Carbone) A Long Island Rail Road commuter waits at the Ronkonkoma train station as heavy snow begins to fall on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017.

(Credit: James Carbone) (Credit: James Carbone) A salt spreader moves along the westbound Long Island Expressway near Exit 57 in Hauppauge as heavy snow begins to fall on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017.

(Credit: James Carbone) (Credit: James Carbone) A view of the commuter parking lot at Long Island Rail Road's Ronkonkoma station as heavy snow begins to fall on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017.

(Credit: Howard Schnapp) (Credit: Howard Schnapp) Commuters brave the snow at the Long Island Rail Road station in Mineola as a storm moves into the area on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017.

(Credit: James Carbone) (Credit: James Carbone) An overturned car on the westbound LIE between exits 55-53 in Brentwood on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017. Long Islanders have been strongly advised to stay off the roads Thursday, if at all possible, so as to avoid “extremely dangerous” travel situations, with heavy snowfall and whiteout conditions.