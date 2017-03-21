Voters took to polls across Long Island on Tuesday to vote in village elections. Ten villages in particular had contested races for mayor or trustees.

ISLANDIA

Incumbent Mayor Allan Dorman was re-elected with 507 votes over former trustee Neil J. Munro, who got 258 votes. In the race for two open trustee seats, incumbent trustee Michael Zaleski was re-elected with 484 votes, and newcomer Burhan Kisla was elected with 487 votes. Trustee Diane Olk and newcomer Mario Carbellano received 275 votes.

MASSAPEQUA PARK

In the race for two open trustee seats, incumbent trustee Daniel Pearl won re-election with 919 votes, as did incumbent trustee Tina Schiaffino with 1,048 votes. Adam H. Dulberg garnered 393 votes. Village Administrator Peggy Caltabiano said turnout was especially high this year. She said, “We had 1,429 voters . . . the last big election was in 2005 and that was 1,200 voters. This is way over what we normally have.” She attributed the increase in voters to a judges’ race.

BABYLON

In the race for two open trustee seats, incumbents Kevin S. Muldowney and Mary E. Adams defeated former village treasurer Joan Crockett. Muldowney had 786 votes, Adams had 610 votes and Crockett had 343 votes.

BELLEROSE

In the race for two open trustee seats, incumbent trustee Joseph Juliano won re-election with 183 votes. Newcomer Dan Driscoll won the second open trustee seat with 249 votes. Charles Puglisi garnered 166 votes. Mayor Henry Schreiber also won re-election unopposed.

AMITYVILLE

Newcomer Dennis Siry was elected mayor with 1,488 votes over candidate Nick LaLota with 1,260 votes. Incumbent trustees Jessica Bernius got 1,340 votes and Kevin Smith got 1,434 votes to win two open seats besting former Mayor James Wandell with 1,248 votes and candidate Stephen Greenwald with 1,278 votes.

FREEPORT

Results were not immediately available for the race for mayor as incumbent Robert Kennedy vied against former Mayor Andrew Hardwick and attorney Stephen Drummond each leading a slate of candidates for two open trustee seats.

Kennedy was running with incumbent trustees Carmen Pineyro and Ronald Ellerbe. Hardwick was running with trustee candidates Juana Prado and Frank Grossman. Drummond was aligned with trustee candidates Phillip Prestamo and Angel Vargas.

GREENPORT

Results were not immediately available for the race between incumbents Mary Bess Phillips and Julia Robins, and resident Paul Kreiling for the two open board of trustees seats. Candidate Lucy Clark, also known as Mary Given, told the village board that she dropped out of the race.

HEMPSTEAD

Results were not immediately available for the race for mayor as incumbent Wayne Hall Sr., seeking his fourth term, ran against trustee Don Ryan and candidate Henry Salgado. Six candidates also vied for two trustee spots: incumbents Waylyn Hobbs Jr. and Luis Figueroa, and challengers LaMont Johnson, Charles Renfroe, Darrell Garner and Sherina Lucas.

MASTIC BEACH

Results were not immediately available for the race in Mastic Beach, where Trustee Christopher Anderson and challenger Robert Miller were vying for mayor, a position that will be abolished at the end of the year but is needed to guide the municipality back to being an unincorporated part of Brookhaven Town. Trustee Victor Viola and planning board members Diana M. Soldano, Fred Krage and Christopher A. Ricciardi were vying for two trustee seats.

SEA CLIFF

Results were not immediately available as incumbents Dina Epstein and Jeffrey Vitale and challenger Deb McDermott vied for the two available trustee positions.