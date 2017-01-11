ALBANY — Senate Majority Leader John Flanagan, a Long Islander who has clashed with Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo in recent weeks, is considering a Republican run for governor in 2018, according to three Republicans who spoke to Flanagan about the bid.

“Yes, I’ve heard him say that,” one Republican said.

“I think a lot of people are talking about him,” said one another prominent Republican. “He’s the right age, the right demographic, has been successful in retaining the Senate majority and certainly has the respect statewide and not just as Senate majority leader.”

Flanagan, through a spokesman, wouldn’t discuss the issue.

“Senator Flanagan has been a member of the Assembly and Senate for three decades and considers it an honor and privilege to now serve as Senate majority leader,” said Flanagan spokesman Scott Reif. “We just started our legislative session last week and all he is focused on is doing the people’s business.”

Flanagan, 55, of East Northport has been the Senate’s majority leader since 2015, following the corruption arrest of former Senate Majority Leader Dean Skelos (R-Rockville Centre). Flanagan has served in the Senate since 2002. He is the son of former Assemb. John Flanagan, who served in the Assembly from 1972 to 1986.

Sen. Flanagan has traveled the state extensively when he was the Senate Education Committee chairman and has a strong voter and fundraising base on Long Island. As a Republican he could attract the upstate vote as well, but he was running the Senate when Cuomo’s SAFE Act gun control law was passed and that could hurt him among more conservative voters.

Flanagan also would face opposition from the left. His Senate has blocked Cuomo’s attempts to expand abortion rights to protect late-term abortions and make sure federal protections would continue if the U.S. Supreme Court strikes down the Roe v. Wade decision that made abortion legal nationwide.

Flanagan joins a field of Republicans testing their polling power and ability to raise campaign contributions for what would be an expensive run for governor against Cuomo. The Democrat remains popular after two terms and has more than $20 million in his campaign account.

Flanagan’s interest could further fray relations this legislative session with Cuomo.

Cuomo derailed a pay raise for legislators in December that outraged Flanagan’s members. Flanagan criticized Cuomo for moving his State of the State speech this week out of Albany and refused to attend any of Cuomo six separate events to present the State of the State throughout New York.

Republicans are counting on a weariness of Cuomo after two terms and the damage to his reputation as a former top aide and confidant is being investigated by the U.S. Attorney’s Office in a corruption case involving some of Cuomo’s high-profile economic development projects.

Other Republicans considering runs include Westchester County Executive Rob Astorino, who lost to Cuomo in 2014; Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro, and Harry Wilson, a former GOP candidate for state comptroller and a business consultant.

The 2010 Republican nominee, Buffalo developer Carl Paladaino, has said he is also interested. But the New York point man for President-elect Donald Trump’s campaign is under widespread criticism for his racially insensitive descriptions of President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama. Paladino has said he was joking.

A Cuomo spokesman had no comment.