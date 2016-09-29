Steve Skrynecki, chief of department for the Nassau County Police Department, is expected to be appointed Thursday by the Southampton Town Board as the new chief of the town’s police department.

The board scheduled a special meeting for Thursday at 12 p.m. at Town Hall on a motion to appoint Skrynecki, a 42-year veteran of the Nassau police department, as the new chief.

Skrynecki, 63, was announced as the new chief on Sept. 15 on the recommendation of a search committee named to appoint a replacement for outgoing chief Robert Pearce, who is expected to step down on Friday.

Town officials have said that Southampton Town Police Capt. Lawrence Schurek would run the department until Skrynecki’s expected takeover in January.