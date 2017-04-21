Subscribe
    Photographer Nicole Horton crisscrossed Long Island looking for signs of spring over the Passover and Easter weekend. She found them everywhere, and most of all, she learned how ephemeral this season is, unfolding into bloom and then dropping before finally disappearing. New blossoms take the place of others, and the only thing we can do is to savor them at each moment.

     

    Cherry blossoms flowering on the bark of a
    (Credit: Nicole Horton)

    Cherry blossoms flowering on the bark of a Yoshino cherry tree at Planting Fields Arboretum in Oyster Bay.

    Buds beginning to open on a magnolia tree
    (Credit: Nicole Horton)

    Buds start to open on a magnolia tree at Planting Fields Arboretum in Oyster Bay.

    Tulips at Benner's Farm in East Setauket on
    (Credit: Nicole Horton)

    Tulips show off layers of rich color at Benner's Farm in East Setauket.

    Buds beginning to open on a magnolia tree
    (Credit: Nicole Horton)

    Buds are poised to burst open on a magnolia tree at Planting Fields Arboretum in Oyster Bay.

    A woman sits alone in a garden at
    (Credit: Nicole Horton)

    A secluded spot at Planting Fields Arboretum in Oyster Bay offers the perfect space for contemplation.

    Cherry blossoms in Melville on April 15, 2017.
    (Credit: Nicole Horton)

    Cherry blossoms in Melville.

    An abandoned sand castle at Jones Beach in
    (Credit: Nicole Horton)

    An abandoned sand castle at Jones Beach in Wantagh waits for the waves to reclaim it.

    Close-up of clivia at Planting Fields Arboretum in
    (Credit: Nicole Horton)

    Close up, a clivia flower at Planting Fields Arboretum in Oyster Bay, evokes fireworks.

    A weeping Higan cherry tree at Planting Fields
    (Credit: Nicole Horton)

    April's gentleness is apparent in the blossoms of this weeping Higan cherry tree at Planting Fields Arboretum in Oyster Bay.

    Cherry tree blossoms on the ground at Planting
    (Credit: Nicole Horton)

    Cherry tree blossoms meet the ground at Planting Fields Arboretum in Oyster Bay.

