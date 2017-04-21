Spring comes to life with a bounty of beauty on Long Island
Photographer Nicole Horton crisscrossed Long Island looking for signs of spring over the Passover and Easter weekend. She found them everywhere, and most of all, she learned how ephemeral this season is, unfolding into bloom and then dropping before finally disappearing. New blossoms take the place of others, and the only thing we can do is to savor them at each moment.
Cherry blossoms flowering on the bark of a Yoshino cherry tree at Planting Fields Arboretum in Oyster Bay.
Buds start to open on a magnolia tree at Planting Fields Arboretum in Oyster Bay.
Tulips show off layers of rich color at Benner's Farm in East Setauket.
Buds are poised to burst open on a magnolia tree at Planting Fields Arboretum in Oyster Bay.
A secluded spot at Planting Fields Arboretum in Oyster Bay offers the perfect space for contemplation.
Cherry blossoms in Melville.
An abandoned sand castle at Jones Beach in Wantagh waits for the waves to reclaim it.
Close up, a clivia flower at Planting Fields Arboretum in Oyster Bay, evokes fireworks.
April's gentleness is apparent in the blossoms of this weeping Higan cherry tree at Planting Fields Arboretum in Oyster Bay.
Cherry tree blossoms meet the ground at Planting Fields Arboretum in Oyster Bay.
