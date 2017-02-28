Long Island

She may be fictional, but Jennifer Aniston's character from "Friends" is a born-and-bred Long Islander. And like any good Long Islander, Rachel knows her way around a shopping mall and isn't a stranger to the LIE, even though she moved to Greenwich Village to hang with Ross, Joey, Chandler, Monica and Phoebe.

LIU Post (Credit: Lee S. Weissman) (Credit: Lee S. Weissman) LIU Post -- formerly C.W. Post -- proudly utilizes green and gold as the school's colors. The Brookville college is the largest private campus in the Long Island University system, and was named after Charles William Post, the famed turn-of-the-20th century breakfast cereal tycoon.

Greenvale (Credit: Karen Wiles Stabile) (Credit: Karen Wiles Stabile) The hamlet of Greenvale in Nassau County was originally known as Cedar Swamp until 1866, when it was given its current name. Greenvale is also home to a Civil War soldier statue on a memorial monument at the Roslyn Cemetery. The cemetery was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1991.

Greenport Buy photo (Credit: Doug Kuntz) (Credit: Doug Kuntz) Greenport is a popular final destination on many Long Island wine tours and is home to Mitchell Park, where visitors can ride an antique carousel or go ice skating during the winter. The village is also a haven for skaters and history buffs alike, thanks to the local skate park and plenty of museums, historic buildings and nautical attractions.

David Sarnoff Pine Barrens Preserve (Credit: Ian J. Stark) (Credit: Ian J. Stark) The preserve literally is the greenest part of Long Island from an environmental perspective. It features 2,700 acres of undeveloped land, a bird conservation area and 7 1/2 miles of marked hiking trails.

Carlyle on the Green (Credit: Bruce Gilbert) (Credit: Bruce Gilbert) Carlyle on the Green in Farmingdale is a prime destination for weddings. There is a bit of a color conflict, though, as the restaurant/reception hall hugs Bethpage State Park's famed Black Course.

Anthony Green of Circa Survive Buy photo (Credit: Johnny Milano) (Credit: Johnny Milano) Alternative rock band Circa Survive's lead singer, Anthony Green, might not be from Long Island (the high-voiced crooner hails from Doylestown, Penn.) but one of the band's most notable songs off of its first album is called "Meet Me in Montauk," which is a reference to the movie "Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind." Green is seen here performing at the Great South Bay Music Festival in Patchogue in 2014.

'Hanging out on the village green' (Credit: Getty Images / Nicholas Hunt) (Credit: Getty Images / Nicholas Hunt) Billy Joel famously wrote about "Hanging out on the village green," in his classic song "Scenes from an Italian Restaurant," which was a reference to the popular West Village Green area of Hicksville, where the singer-songwriter grew up.

Long Island Green Dome (Credit: Kevin Shea) (Credit: Kevin Shea) Dubbed the Long Island Green Dome, this Platinum LEED-qualified structure is green in both name and functionality. The Calverton home was built by Kevin Shea and measures in at an impressive 70 feet in diameter and 44 feet high.

Greenlawn (Credit: Getty Images) (Credit: Getty Images) The hamlet of Greenlawn is located in the town of Huntington, and is the hometown of Mariah Carey. The town is also known for its annual pickle festival, a tradition that dates back to 1979.

Green Acres Mall (Credit: Danielle Finkelstein) (Credit: Danielle Finkelstein) Located in Valley Stream, Green Acres Mall may not actually be green, but its more than 150 stores and restaurants certainly does encourage visitors to spend their hard-earned cash.

Long Island Greenbelt Trail (Credit: Sara-Megan Walsh ) (Credit: Sara-Megan Walsh ) The Long Island Greenbelt Trail consists of more than 200 miles of hiking trails that were created by the Long Island Greenbelt Trail Conference. The non-profit group maintains each of the paths and provides both guided tours and detailed maps for those looking to enjoy the great outdoors.

Greens Irish Pub (Credit: Ian J. Stark) (Credit: Ian J. Stark) Greens Irish Pub in Manhasset is but one of many authentic eateries serving traditional Irish food and spirits on Long Island. But it does carry the distinction of being the only Irish pub on Long Island to have green in its name.

The Great Gatsby's green light on the bay (Credit: AP) (Credit: AP) F. Scott Fitzgerald famously wrote about a mysterious green light across the bay from Long Island socialite Jay Gatsby's North Shore-inspired mansion in the classic 1925 novel "The Great Gatsby." The light was meant to signify Gatsby's hopes and dreams for the future, which were just out of his reach.

The Greenporter Hotel (Credit: Randee Daddona) (Credit: Randee Daddona) The Greenporter Hotel, located in (you guessed it) Greenport, dates back to the 1950s, with new additions to the existing structure designed with a retro style in mind. And the Greenporter isn't just green by name -- the hotel has also been lauded for its use of energy-efficient appliances and other eco-friendly amenities in its guest rooms.