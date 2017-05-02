The Common Core label may be on its way out of New York State’s education glossary.

Education Commissioner MaryEllen Elia announced new revisions Tuesday in English and math standards that apply to public elementary and secondary schools statewide and acknowledged that the Common Core moniker might be dropped from those academic guidelines.

The revamped standards seek to strike a balance between fictional and nonfictional readings in English classes and to ensure that lessons are “age appropriate,” especially in the early grades, Elia said. Some of the revisions already were revealed in September.

The commissioner’s announcement came on the same morning that hundreds of thousands of students in grades three through eight began taking yearly Common Core math tests on Long Island and across the state. The exam is given during three days.

Widespread student boycotts accompanied the English Language Arts test administered in late March to the same grade levels — especially on Long Island, which had among the state’s highest levels of opt-outs in 2016 and 2015. Large numbers of test boycotts also are expected this week.

Elia, in a teleconference, responded to a reporter’s question about the timing of Tuesday’s announcement, saying it was part of the state’s long-scheduled revision process and was not connected to the current round of testing.

The commissioner noted, however, that she and her aides have sought to make teachers and parents feel more comfortable with the state’s assessments, both through frequent regional meetings on the subject and by encouraging teams of teachers to help write test questions.

“I do think you’re going to see more people feel they’re part of what’s happening,” Elia said.

The state refers to its current guidelines as “Common Core,” which are the standards adopted by the National Governors Association and most states beginning in 2010.

The label has become unpopular with many parents, teachers and politicians, who associate it with intensified testing, classroom drills and government interference with their children’s education.

A news release accompanying Tuesday’s teleconference referred to the guidelines as “New York State P-12 English Language Arts and Mathematics Learning Standards.”

Elia said any permanent renaming of the standards will be decided by the state Board of Regents, the education policymaking board to which she reports.

The Regents are scheduled to review the standards’ proposed revisions at their meeting Monday in Albany, and possibly approve them in June.

Jeanette Deutermann, a North Bellmore parent and leader of the Island’s opt-out movement, said her group is reviewing the commissioner’s announcement.

“Whether these changes are simply window dressing or a significant shift remains to be seen once they are released in their entirety,” Deutermann said.

She added that parents’ complaints about the standards would continue if the guidelines remained linked to “high-stakes testing.”

High Achievement New York, an advocacy group based in Manhattan that supports state testing, said the draft revisions “keep intact” rigorous academic standards.

“That’s smart,” the group said in a statement, “because the hard work of educators, parents, students and communities is paying off — with scores and graduation rates on the rise and deeper learning in classrooms.”