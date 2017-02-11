State health and environmental officials said Saturday they plan to expand New York’s Superfund program to require that all hazardous waste sites be evaluated for 1,4-dioxane, a possible carcinogen found in trace amounts throughout Long Island’s drinking water supply.

They also pressed the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to set a drinking water standard for dioxane and said if the agency did not act, New York State would begin the process to regulate the man-made chemical.

The announcement came after state and water industry officials met at Stony Brook University’s Center for Clean Water Technology.

“The lack of clear direction not only threatens the health of New Yorkers, but all Americans,” said state Health Commissioner Howard Zucker.

It’s unclear how many Superfund sites may have dioxane contamination.

In 2014, the EPA said the chemical was likely present in water supplies where chlorinated solvents like 1,1,1-trichloropropane, or TCA, is found. A 2013 Newsday analysis found that TCA is present at nearly 50 state and federal Superfund sites on Long Island.

Last month, Newsday reported that 1,4-dioxane had been found in 71 percent of water districts sampled on Long Island at a level that poses a one-in-a-million cancer risk after prolonged exposure.

Nationwide, the same risk was reported in only 7 percent of water supplies tested as part of an EPA-mandated survey that covered all large suppliers and a sampling of smaller suppliers.

EPA selected up to 30 contaminants each cycle for suppliers to test for in order to get a picture of how prevalent they may be and at what concentrations. It’s one way the federal agency decides whether to set a drinking water standard.

New York State has a standard of 50 parts per billion for all unregulated organic chemicals, which includes 1,4-dioxane.

The highest hit in the nation — 33 parts per billion — was found in water supplies for the Hicksville Water District. The well is used for emergency purposes only.

Water suppliers say that even if the cancer risk is low, they are concerned because there is no state-permitted removal method.

The Suffolk County Water Authority will start a pilot removal system in April but will likely need at least a year of data to show if the treatment works. If approved, the cost could be between $500,000 and $900,000 per site, the authority has said.

Since Newsday reported the results of the EPA survey, DEC began a pilot program to monitor how much 1,4-dioxane is released into groundwater from coin-operated laundries; state Sen. Todd Kaminsky (D-Long Beach) filed a bill that would require the state Department of Health to assess the risks of 1,4-dioxane; and both of New York’s U.S. senators called on EPA to speed up a health risk study of dioxane.