The State Police is seeking the “best and brightest” candidates for its century-old organization as part of a new recruitment effort, Superintendent George P. Beach II said Wednesday.
A new trooper entrance examination will be offered at several locations throughout the state on every Saturday in October. Online applications are now being accepted and candidates can sign up for the exam at www.nytrooper.com.
Most Popular
“Come help us celebrate our 100-year anniversary by applying to join the New York State Police,” Beach said in a news release Wednesday. “The strength of our agency is built on the diversity of the men and women who have dedicated their lives to serving their communities and their state.”
Beach said successful candidates will have the opportunity for advancement and membership in specialized units. Positions in specialized areas of expertise include crime scene evidence technicians, field training officers, canine handlers and firearms instructors.
Troopers also are eligible for assignments to specialized details and units including the aviation unit, Special Operations Response, Community Narcotics Enforcement and dive teams and the Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Unit. In addition troopers may also pursue assignments as investigators in the Bureau of Criminal Investigation.
Annual salaries start at $53,993.
Online applications must be submitted on www.nytrooper.com by Sept. 1, 2017. Results from the examination will establish an eligibility list that may remain in effect for a minimum of four years.
Here is a sampling of the qualifications for state trooper:
- Applicants must be U.S. citizens and be from 20 to 29 years old by the application deadline. The maximum age may be extended one year for each year of full-time active federal military duty — up to a maximum of 6 years.
- At the time of their appointment to the State Police, applicants must be at least 21 years old and must be appointed before their 36th birthday, except the maximum age may be extended one year for each year of full-time active federal military duty — up to a maximum of 6 years.
- Applicants must be New York State residents and have a valid state driver’s license at time of appointment.
- Applicants must be able to work rotating shifts any day of the week, including holidays.
- Tattoos, brands, body piercings and other body art is not to be visible while a member is in uniform of other business attire.
- Applicants must have a graduate certificate from senior high school, New York State high school equivalency diploma or a high school equivalency diploma from another state converted to a New York State high school equivalency diploma, or a military GED certificate.
- Applicants must be of good moral character. A felony conviction or a dishonorable discharge, from any military service, is an automatic disqualifier.
- Appointees must successfully complete a medical examination, vision test, hearing test, background investigation including polygraph examination, and psychological evaluation.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.