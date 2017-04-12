The State Police is seeking the “best and brightest” candidates for its century-old organization as part of a new recruitment effort, Superintendent George P. Beach II said Wednesday.

A new trooper entrance examination will be offered at several locations throughout the state on every Saturday in October. Online applications are now being accepted and candidates can sign up for the exam at www.nytrooper.com.

“Come help us celebrate our 100-year anniversary by applying to join the New York State Police,” Beach said in a news release Wednesday. “The strength of our agency is built on the diversity of the men and women who have dedicated their lives to serving their communities and their state.”

Beach said successful candidates will have the opportunity for advancement and membership in specialized units. Positions in specialized areas of expertise include crime scene evidence technicians, field training officers, canine handlers and firearms instructors.

Troopers also are eligible for assignments to specialized details and units including the aviation unit, Special Operations Response, Community Narcotics Enforcement and dive teams and the Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Unit. In addition troopers may also pursue assignments as investigators in the Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

Annual salaries start at $53,993.

Online applications must be submitted on www.nytrooper.com by Sept. 1, 2017. Results from the examination will establish an eligibility list that may remain in effect for a minimum of four years.

Here is a sampling of the qualifications for state trooper: