State Senate Republicans won’t block a funding plan for a “third track” for the Long Island Rail Road after host communities were promised “quality-of-life” improvements, Senate Majority Leader John Flanagan said Tuesday.

Flanagan (R-East Northport) noted that the Metropolitan Transportation Authority, which runs the LIRR, had agreed to upgrades, including renovated station stops and new parking garages, along with an updated signal system for Penn Station.

As a result, the Senate’s representative to a politically obscure yet critical control board won’t veto the third track plan, Flanagan said.

Some 10 days earlier, the MTA withdrew its $1.95 billion third track proposal from consideration of the Capital Program Review Board because it faced the prospect of a Senate veto — the Senate, Assembly and Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo all have representatives on the panel who can single-handedly block a funding proposal.

But on the same day, two of the staunchest opponents of the third track — the villages of New Hyde Park and Floral Park — said they had come to an agreement with the MTA regarding quality of life concerns and now would support it.

The MTA has resubmitted the proposal, according to a Cuomo administration official, but it’s unclear when the Capital Program Review Board will vote — which will be the final hurdle to approving financing.

“I’m pleased that communities impacted by the proposed ‘third track’ will receive the safety and quality-of-life upgrades they have said were critical,” Flanagan said in a statement.

Cuomo, a strong proponent of the third track, applauded the Senate decision.

“After decades of delay, today we took action to fundamentally change the economy on Long Island and secure its future prosperity,” the governor said in a statement. “I am proud to partner with our local governments and the Legislature with a project that is going to change the game for the Long Island region and all its residents that will benefit from it for generations to come.”

The third track would run 9.8 miles from Floral Park to Hicksville.

Supporters say the third track will be a major boon to the region, allowing the LIRR to run more trains in both directions, bounce back more quickly from service disruptions, create jobs, boost property values and keep more young people in Nassau and Suffolk counties.

MTA interim Executive Director Veronique Hakim said, “The MTA took extensive time to talk with local villages and officials and address concerns they may have, and that effort was successful. Today we conclude with a positive outcome. . . . This project will not only build the track, but it will also modernize the Long Island Rail Road with a new signal system, remove dangerous grade crossings literally saving lives, accommodate positive train control, and bring additional commuter parking.”

Republicans had faced pressure from business groups that favor the track.

Kevin Law, president of the Long Island Association, said, “Governor Cuomo and Majority Leader Flanagan should be commended for reaching an agreement to add a Third Track to the LIRR that was envisioned a half century ago and will now result in a $2 billion investment to the region, economic growth and a better experience for commuters while addressing the legitimate concerns of surrounding communities.”

Despite Flanagan’s backing, another Senate critic of the plan said she still has “serious concerns” about the impact of the project — which includes a 9.8-mile track corridor between Floral Park and Hicksville — on nearby residents. Sen. Elaine Phillips (R-Flower Hill) said the nearly $2 billion should be spent on more immediate transit needs.

“I strongly believe the MTA must strike an appropriate balance between fixing the problems responsible for the derailments, disruptions and delays that LIRR commuters have experienced and making the strategic investments necessary to facilitate the region’s continued growth,” Phillips said in a statement.

Scores of Floral Park and New Hyde Park residents had spoken against the project — which could last several years and affect traffic among other things — at public hearings. The LIRR promised to minimize the potential impacts by building retaining walls and sound barrier walls adjacent to the new track, monitoring noise and vibrations, and studying potential traffic improvements.

Floral Park and New Hyde Park mayors could not be reached Tuesday night.

