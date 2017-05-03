The Suffolk County Landbank has put out a Request for Proposals to redevelop a derelict former factory in Copiague once slated for a $12 million transformation into a brewery.

Officials say the RFP, which was put out Monday, could kick start the long-awaited revitalization of the crumbling eyesore — a brownfield site saddled with around $1.83 million in liens that was the scene of a fire last month.

But the move also puts the Landbank at loggerheads with the current owners, who say they still want to develop the former missile-parts plant at 1305 S. Strong Ave. themselves, even after plans to turn it into an incubator for craft-beer brewers fell through, Newsday reported in March.

The site is one of nine tax-delinquent properties with histories of environmental contamination in the Towns of Babylon, Brookhaven and Islip included in the RFP, according to Landbank Executive Director Amy Keyes.

The nonprofit corporation sells discounted liens to fight blight and get long-languishing properties back on tax rolls, Keyes said.

Such is the hope for a former junkyard, a medical-waste disposal plant and other properties included in the RFP. They are located at:

-753 Long Island Ave., Deer Park

-95 Eads St., West Babylon

-1200 Montauk Hwy., Copiague

-1305 S. Strong Ave., Copiague

-415 Munsell Rd., East Patchogue

-1600 5th Ave., Bay Shore

-8 Drayton Ave., Bay Shore

-156 Grant Ave., Islip

-405 Lakeview Ave., Bayport

The sites’ current owners are not eligible to submit proposals, Keyes said, nor can they pay off the liens and retain the properties now that the RFP has been issued.

Dominick Mavellia, who co-owns 1305 S. Strong Ave., said he will contest any effort to dispossess the ownership group of the property.

“We’re going to do everything within our legal rights to block that sale,” said Mavellia, adding that the group hoped to turn the property into a commercial space for contractors or a sports complex.

Babylon Town Supervisor Rich Schaffer, who also sits on the Landbank’s board of directors, did not find those plans persuasive.

“They’ve been saying that for years,” said Schaffer, who praised the Landbank action.

Those interested have until June 9 to submit proposals, Keyes said.