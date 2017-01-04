One person was killed Wednesday in a fire at a North Amityville house that involved an explosion, spokesmen for Babylon Town and Suffolk County Fire Rescue and Emergency Services said.

A spokeswoman for the Suffolk County Police Department said the 911 call for the fire at the Jefferson Avenue home was received at 10:39 a.m.

“There was an explosion and we do know that the victim went back into the house to try to put out the fire,” town spokesman Brendan Cunningham said.

The spokeswoman for the Suffolk police department said its Homicide Squad and Arson Squad were investigating.

No one from the North Amityville Fire Department was immediately available for comment.

