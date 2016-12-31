A Bay Shore woman died after a four-car crash early Saturday morning on Sunrise Highway in Holbrook, Suffolk County police said.
Melisa Umanzor, 28, was driving her 2016 Nissan in the westbound lanes when a man behind the wheel of a Honda heading in the same direction rear-ended two other cars near Exit 50, police said.
The 2013 Honda — driven by Rolfy Adames, 22, of Copiague — spun and came to stop facing east, still in the westbound lanes, police said in a news release.
Umanzor slammed head-on into the Honda about 5 a.m.
The Holbrook Fire Department took her to the Brookhaven Memorial Hospital Medical Center in East Patchogue where she was pronounced dead, police said.
Adames was taken to the same hospital to be treated for minor injuries.
The drivers of the two cars Adames rear-ended — Maria Beltran, 46, of Central Islip, and Mercedes Banos, 33, of Brentwood — were not hurt, police said.
After Adames collided with Beltran’s 2016 Toyota, she was forced to the shoulder. Banos lost control of her 2001 Nissan after Adames crashed into it; her car hit the guardrail.
Police did not reopen the westbound lanes in the Bohemia-Holbrook area until about 1 p.m.
All four cars were impounded for safety checks and police are still investigating the crash.
Anyone with information is asked to call Fifth Squad detectives at 631-854-8552.
