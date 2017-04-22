Two men died in a single-vehicle crash Saturday morning when their sport utility vehicle struck a pair of poles and a building in West Babylon, Suffolk County police said.

Officers responded to the scene on Little East Neck Road at Park Avenue around 1:30 a.m., police said.

A video of the crash taken by surveillance cameras at Jumping Jack’s Stereo, a store across the street from the scene, shows the SUV coming east around a bend on Little East Neck Road and smashing into a traffic-signal pole at Park Avenue.

Several flashes of light and sparks follow the impact, and parts of the vehicle are seen flying in all directions.

Photos from the scene show the SUV sitting against the Hansen Chiropractic building, where windows were shattered by the impact.

“There were parts in the building — the amplifier from the stereo, the door handle of the truck,” said A.J. Sweeney, the owner of the building and an adjacent two-story wooden house that appeared to be unscathed.

Maria Alvarado, 41, who lives in an apartment on the first floor of the house next to the chiropractor’s office, said she awoke at the time of the crash to what “sounded like a train ran into a building. The impact had to be something.”

Sweeney got to the scene shortly after and took about 50 photos of the mangled SUV and vehicle parts scattered over dozens of feet of roadway, sidewalk and grass.

Suffolk County police investigate a single vehicle crash early Saturday, April 22, 2017, at Little East Neck Road and Park Avenue in West Babylon. Police said two men died in the crash. Photo Credit: Paul Mazza Suffolk County police investigate a single vehicle crash early Saturday, April 22, 2017, at Little East Neck Road and Park Avenue in West Babylon. Police said two men died in the crash. Photo Credit: Paul Mazza

“There’s the tire and axle” on a grassy area between the house and the chiropractor office, Sweeney said, displaying a photo while workers behind him cleared glass from the sidewalk.

The vehicle appeared to be a white Ford Explorer.

Little East Neck Road between Park and Arnold avenues was closed for hours after the crash, but reopened late Saturday morning, police said.

Nearly a dozen Suffolk officers were at the scene early Saturday after the crash.

With Steve Pfost