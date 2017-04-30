Two firefighters and a resident were injured in an early morning fire Sunday at a house in Central Islip.

According to a news release from the Central Islip Fire Department, the two firefighters from the department were taken to Stony Brook University Hospital with minor injuries and someone who lived at the Bushwick Avenue house — whom officials did not identify — was taken to Southside Hospital in Bay Shore for evaluation.

The exact nature of any injuries was not immediately available.

The Islip Town Fire Marshal’s Office and the Suffolk County Police Arson Squad are investigating the blaze, the release said. The origin and cause of the blaze had not been determined.

The fire started at 2:15 a.m. at the two-story private home, which was engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived, but it was quickly brought under control, the release said.

“Despite the rapidly deteriorating conditions fire crews were able to control the blaze within minutes,” the release added.

Sixty firefighters responded to the blaze and additional resources were requested from the Suffolk County Department of Fire Rescue and Emergency Service and the East Brentwood, Hauppauge, Islip Terrace Fire Departments and the Central Islip Hauppauge Ambulance Corp.

The Suffolk County Chapter of the American Red Cross went to the scene to assist any residents displaced as a result of the fire, the release added.