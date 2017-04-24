An East Northport firefighter and homeowner suffered smoke inhalation Monday during a fire at a one-story house on Barry Drive in the hamlet.
East Northport Fire Chief Daniel Heffernan said the fire started shortly after noontime in the den at the rear of the house and that the homeowner was outside trying to put the fire out with a garden hose when firefighters arrived.
“That room was heavily damaged,” Heffernan said, but he added the fire was contained to that area.
Heffernan said a firefighter and the homeowner were treated for smoke inhalation at the scene by members of the fire department’s rescue team.
The blaze was declared under control in about a half-hour, Heffernan said.
