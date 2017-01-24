Two positions on the Westhampton Beach Village board of trustees will be on the ballot in its June election.
The village board voted 5-0 at its Jan. 12 regular meeting to set the date and schedule for the election. On the ballot will be two trustee seats, each of which carries a two-year term.
The first seat is held by village trustee Rob Rubio, who was elected to the board in July 2015 and whose term expires in July. The second seat is currently held by village trustee Bryan Tymann, also elected in 2015 and serving a two-year term.
No candidates have yet filed paperwork with their intention of running, including the incumbent board members, according to Westhampton Beach Village Clerk-Treasurer Elizabeth Lindtvit.
The election will take place between noon and 9 p.m. on June 16, at Westhampton Beach Village Hall, 165 Mill Rd.
