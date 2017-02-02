Suffolk County Police responded to a three-car crash Thursday afternoon in North Bay Shore, a police spokeswoman said.
The driver of a two-door Honda heading northbound on East Third Avenue hit a Ford SUV driving south at New Hampshire Avenue, which, in turn, hit a 2002 Nissan four-door sedan, which was parked, police said. The call came in at 2:33 p.m.
The Honda’s driver and his passenger were taken to Southside Hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries, police said. There were no other injuries.
The Honda driver was cited for unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, police said.
